Hey Pandas, Post Your Crafty Clay Creations (Closed)

I’m a bit of a sculpter. I prefer earthenware clay. What creations have you made?
#1 Tiny Animals (Polymer Clay) That I Made For A Board Game
#2 Queen Bee Reliquary With Mixed Media I Did In 2021 While Attending San Diego State University
#3 Panning Fir Gold
#4 My Own Work, The Book Has A Cardboard Core And Is A Box
#5 That’s Not Clay But The Wax Encasements Of Babybel Cheese (But Maybe That Counts Too)
#6 My Studio Ghibli Inspired Hand Thrown Mugs
#7 Fully Playable Sort Of 3D Catan
#8 My Cat-Fish
#9 Pink Piggy Bookmark Made Up Of Polymer Clay
#10 Turtle Mouse
#11 I Have A Couple! I Made Chayyane From Qsmp And A Pile Of Gold For A Dnd Map
#12 Clay And Cardboard Gent Pipe From Bendy And The Ink Machine
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us