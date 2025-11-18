Hey Pandas, Post Your Crafty Clay Creations (Closed)

by

I’m a bit of a sculpter. I prefer earthenware clay. What creations have you made?

#1 Tiny Animals (Polymer Clay) That I Made For A Board Game

#2 Queen Bee Reliquary With Mixed Media I Did In 2021 While Attending San Diego State University

#3 Panning Fir Gold

#4 My Own Work, The Book Has A Cardboard Core And Is A Box

#5 That’s Not Clay But The Wax Encasements Of Babybel Cheese (But Maybe That Counts Too)

#6 My Studio Ghibli Inspired Hand Thrown Mugs

#7 Fully Playable Sort Of 3D Catan

#8 My Cat-Fish

#9 Pink Piggy Bookmark Made Up Of Polymer Clay

#10 Turtle Mouse

#11 I Have A Couple! I Made Chayyane From Qsmp And A Pile Of Gold For A Dnd Map

#12 Clay And Cardboard Gent Pipe From Bendy And The Ink Machine

