Hey Pandas, Post The Weirdest Stock Photo You Have Ever Seen (Closed)

by

Share the weirdest one you’ve seen!

#1 The Image Description Said This Was A “Florida Man”

#2 Just What…?

#3 Yes

#4 Person Murdering A Goldfish

#5 Man Swimming In A Flooded Office

#6 I Couldn’t Choose A Favorite

#7 Deep Connection

#8 Is It A Frog? Is It A Dog? It’s…frogdog!

#9 Revenge Be Like:

#10 What Are They Talking About!?

#11 Me If I Was A Robber:

#12 Proud Of What She Has Done!

#13 I Don’t Even Know What To Put Here. ;-;

#14 Plz Lord How Many Stock Photos Do I Have In My Camera Roll?! Dont Ask

#15 He Must Be Very Lonely

#16 Watermelon Is Love

#17 Ah Yes The Classic “Hacker”

#18 What Just What

#19 Whot Is This!??? It Is Mr Pants Man!

#20 I Wonder What He’s Thinking

#21 Lipstick Stains On The Front Lobe Of My Left Side Brains

#22 Noice, Seems Pretty Normal To Me

#23 Seems Normal

#24 The Melon Makes The Man….

#25 I’m Not Really Sure What’s Going On Here…

#26 “Mmmmm–I Love This Texture..it’s So Spikey!”

#27 I Don’t Even Know. Doctor And A Girl With An Axe?

#28 I Was Not Disapointed…….

#29 When Your Job Has Sucked All The Life Outta You…

#30 This Is One Of The Most Popular Meme Templates In Poland.

#31 It’s Meltingggg

#32 What Is Even Happening

#33 Mmm, Chocolate!

#34 Groovin’

#35 Ummm So This

#36 I Don’t Even Know

#37 I Think This Is Pretty Weird

#38 Odd Couple

#39 I Have No Idea Whats Going On

#40 3 Dead Chickens On Top Of The World

#41 Rhis Was Me Last Year

Patrick Penrose
