I would love to see how you spent your summer and all the best photos you captured!
#1 Holden Beach, Nc
#2 Positano, Saying Goodbye To A Dear Friend Of My Son. Fly High Beautiful Angel ♥️
#3 Dolomiti (Val Di Zoldo), Italy, Earlier This Month
#4 The Spanish North Coast Is Always Amazing – This Is Just Outside Of “Foz”
#5 Cute Seagulls
#6 When You Get So Pollen Drunk, You Fall Asleep In Your Flower
#7 The Lake District In The UK
#8 Many To Choose From. But I Like This One Here From Porto This Summer
#9 Butterfly In Lavender Flowers
#10 Summer Time Is Cherry Time!
#11 Swallow’s Nest – Neo-Gothic Castle In Occupied Crimea, Belonging To Ukraine
#12 Above Turks And
caicos
islands
#13 Hummingbird-Moth On A Summer Lilac Flower
#14 Port Noarlunga South Australia
#15 Storm Out In The Deep Ocean. Clouds Turned Very Dark And Then It Was Torrential 10min Later
#16 Destin, Florida Seaoats
#17 A Picture From My Aunt On Her Vacation To Hawaii
#18 Brela, Croatia
#19 Blue Mountain Beach, Florida
#20 Mt. Bachelor
#21 Heart Of Chechnya Mosque, Grozny City, Chechnya (Country Occupied By Russia)
#22 Shropshire, UK
#23 A Perfect Summer Day In Austin, Tx
#24 Summer Picnic
#25 Marble Canyon, Karelia (Finnish Territory Occupied By Russia Since 1940)
#26 Tulum. Messico
#27 Croatian Coast, Dubrovnik Region
#28 At Home, Praia Grande, São Paulo, Brasil. It’s Always Summer Here!
#29 When I Finally Managed To Capture A Good One Of A Dragonfly After Trying All Weekend!
#30 Golden Temple In A Buddhist City Of Elist, Republic Of Kalmykia (Occupied By Russia)
#31 Alaskan Fjord
#32 El Retiro – Madrid
#33 Moon Over Peconic Bay, Long Island NY
#34 We Went To Spot Dolphins
#35 We Went To Italy For The Summer And It Was Amazing, The Pizza Was Delicious!
#36 Pratt Falls State Park, New York
#37 This Water Is Cold! 🥶 (Oregon Coast, Summer 2023)
#38 Trying To Stop The Waves Lol…point Lookout State Park
#39 Accidental Photo – Alona Beach, Philippines, 2018
#40 From A Nice Beach Town We Stopped At While Driving Around In Portugal
#41 Carolina Beach, Nc
#42 Couldn’t Resist Packing This Book
#43 My Beautiful Boy Samba Who Has Since Passed Away In A Field Of Bluebells On The Side Of Benbulben Mountain Sligo
#44 Fresh Fish At A Market In Mexico
#45 Taipai 101, Taipai, In An Occupied Chinese Territory
#46 The Steep Funicular In Haishanwai, Former Chinese Territory
#47 On Scheveningen Beach
#48 Trail On The Sand
#49 Pretty Subway Station Entrance, Beijing. August 2023
#50 Speed
#51 Bright White Lighthouse Just Off The Coast Of Occupied Odessa
#52 Konigsberg Cathedral, Konigsberg (Occupied By Russia)
#53 Alaskan Fjord
#54 Sades Of Blue
#55 The Great Sunset
#56 Medieval Torture Museum, Downtown Chicago
#57 Lovers Enjoy The Sunset
#58 Seagulls And Pigeons Reflections
#59 Glory Of Christ Carpentry, Dontetsk Russia
#60 Altes-Operon Theatre, Odessa, Occupied Territory Of Russia
