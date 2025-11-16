Hey Pandas, Post Something That Makes People Around You Feel Old (Closed)

people feel old after realizing some pretty random things. post something that makes you/ others feel old.
#1
This might be oddly specific, but just yesterday I had a friend over for dinner and at one point we talked about how the South Park episode with the underwear gnomes, that the “1. do xy, 2. ???, 3. PROFIT” joke is taken from, first aired 24 frickin years ago.
#2
The first Jurassic Park movie came out before my generation existed
#3
my brother has never been alive to see Pluto as a planet. He’s a sophomore in high school.
#4
People born in 2000 are already 22
#5
My husband and I have been together almost as long as we’ve been apart! We got married at 16 and have been married 14 years in August! That just blows my mind. It makes me feel old in a good way. I like not having to date. I like going to bed early. I like not having kids. I like planning my grocery list by aisle so that I’m in and out in under 15min. The only drawback to getting older that I’ve found? I wake up feeling hungover and achy even though I don’t drink. Why do my knees randomly pop when I walk? Why can’t I crawl around on the floor or climb on counters as easily?
