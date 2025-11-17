Hey Pandas, Post An Image Of Some Art You Made (Closed)

by

Post any art you want, it can be digital, painting, drawing, papercutting, or anything!

#1 Drawn With Oil Pastels, Reference Was A Picture Of My Sleeping Puppy 🐕

#2 Dot Work

#3 Brian The Bulldog. Digital Portrait Made On An iPad

#4 Last Thing I Painted Last Summer: Best Friend Goals. Acrylic On Canvas

#5 My Papercuttings :) I’ve Done A Few Like This

#6 I Made This Out Of Plywood. It’s Based On A Painting By Oskar Schlemmer

#7 Colibri (Dessin Pastel D’après Une Photo Trouvé Sur Google)

#8 Dot Art On 20″ Diameter Thin Wood

#9 Kitty Cat

#10 Stones

#11 Just A Little Something I Painted For A Friend Who Loves Cows

#12 A Chicken I Met In O’ahu On Spring Break

#13 My First Woodburn Art

#14 Portrait Of A Girl I Know

#15 For Me… This Is Art

#16 A Sketch I Did A Little While Ago

#17 Abstract Art! I’m Only Eleven Please Don’t Judge

#18 Me And My Friend As Dnd Characters. I’m On The Left. We’re Wood Elf Druids

#19 Sketch Of An Eye. Not Sure If It’s Any Good

#20 Not My Best Honestly But It’s A Basset Hound

#21 Oracle At The Pool (Delphi Drinking From Her Bowl) Chalk Pastels

#22 This Was Really Battered And The Paint Peeling. I Sanded, Filled Lots Of Cracks And Re-Painted

#23 Horse

#24 Palmerston North, New Zealand

#25 It Might Be A Lil Blurry, But I Made A Cool Optical Illusion!(Procreate)

#26 2 Green Day Albums/Tracklists: American Idiot And Uno, Dos, Tre!

#27 Criatura Extraña

#28 Arizona Sunset Felt Embroidery

#29 Watercolor Figure

#30 This Is So Stupid Compared To Everyone Else’s But Here. Hamantha

#31 Some Things I Made! From Top Left To Bottom Right: My Oc About 2 Eat My Friends Oc, My Friends Oc, A Bear On Cr**k That I Drew For My Brother, Fanart, Art Challanges, My Sona For The Game Broken Colors, A Doodle, And A Groupchat Inside Joke :)

#32 “See Me” -African. The Portraits Are Of Indigenous People With Photographs Of My Eyes. We Are All The Same, Wrapped In Different Skins

#33 Window Art

#34 I Made A Bookmark Last Night, Is It Good?

#35 Made This For Pride Month

#36 Beary Blissed (Zia Fox Studios)

#37 The Face Of A.i

#38 Tiny Homes Filled With Love

#39 My Pride Green From Cowboy Bebop

#40 Blanket Backpack

#41 Caballos Salvajes By Kay Jursik. Acrylic On Canvas

#42 I Used Google Canvas For This, So It’s Not My Best Work. The Oc’s Name Is Static :)

#43 Shrine Of The Harbinger. Digital Piece Made In Honour Of Comet Neowise. © Paloma Vita 2021

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
