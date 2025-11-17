Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Messy Desk

Aaah, who doesn’t love a little summer drawing? That desk of yours has probably been through a lot. How does it look? Show us your desk, cringe artworks that you regret more and more as you get older and all! No need to clean it, we’ve all been there.

#1 Currently Building A Miniature Study Room!

#2 World’s Messiest Desk

#3 The Beautiful Mess I Call My Desk :)

#4 My Messy Desk Covered In Drawing Things :)

#5 Restoration In Progress

#6 Less Of A Desk, And More Of A… Place Things Land

#7 I’m Surprised I’ve Even Managed To Use This Desk

#8 A Crafters Desk

#9 My Desk During The Process Of Recording A Cover Lol

#10 Bahahhaha Ur Mess Is Nothing Compared To Mine

#11 Can’t Fit On All My Stuff😡

#12 Too Many Legos

