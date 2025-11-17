Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Something You Pointlessly Named

by

Post something that you pointlessly named.

#1 The One With Pink Hair Is Gary And The One With Blue Hair Is Perry

#2 Jimmy 🫶

#3 Harrison The Caterpillar!!!! He’s A Caterpillar Whom I Met In Michagen. He’s A Friend I Will Treasure In My Heart

#4 This Is Harold. He’s A Easy Going Chap. He Enjoys Smelling The Flowers

#5 This Is From A Show Called The Dragon Prince, But The Shows Creators Didn’t Give It A Name, And As It Is My Spirit Animal It Deserved One. Meet Thomas

#6 What Is This

#7 My Old Figure Skates. The Brand Is Italian So I Named The Left Luciano And The Right Rodrigo. I Got A New Pair A Month Ago And I Still Haven’t Named Them Yet. Any Suggestions?

Patrick Penrose
