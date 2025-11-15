Hey Pandas, Post A Fall Photo You Took (Closed)

Must be your own photo.
#1 Unbelievable Colors
#2 Fall In New Hampshire
#3 Fuji – Kawaguchiko, Beautiful Changing Leaves
#4 An Autumn Rainbow
#5 A Chestnut
#6 Fall Colors
#7 Fungi Love
#8 Karuizawa
#9 Aspens, Southwest Colorado
#10 Our Japanese Maple
#11 West Branch Of The Delaware River, Border Of New York & Pennsylvania Couple Weeks Ago
#12 Maple / Iowa
#13 Czech Fall Scenery
#14 Fall Into An Abandoned Restaurant
#15 An End, Before A New Beginning
#16 Bench In The Woods
#17 First Fall Walk
#18 Morning Mist In Kennerdell, Pa USA
#19 A Lovely Fall Walk
#20 My Favorite Tree (Big Boi), Which Will Herby Be Know As “The Sacred Dorito Tree”
#21 Sunny Over There
#22 Late September, At Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado
#23 Leaves Are Changing Colors
#24 A Rocky Path, Bavarian Forest
#25 Crater Lake, Oregon
#26 My Musician Friend, Julia Mosley. Taken Myself In A Local Park
#27 Resting On A Park Bench
#28 Poland
#29 Fall At The Japanse Gardens In Belgium
#30 Tails From The Woods
#31 Autumn Road
#32 Fallen Tree
#33 The Arc Of Autumn
#34 The Leaves In The Park
#35 I Used This Picture For A Typography Project At School. A Little Plant Sprouting Through The Fallen Leaves
#36 One Of My Favorite Places Pie Ranch Levelled Up Their Library With Pumpkins
#37 My Dog Leo Is Enjoying The Last Rays Of Sunshine In Our Apartment
#38 Only Red Leaf On The Ground.
#39 Autumn Decor
#40 Cades Cove Fall/Winter Of 2015 That I Took On An Phone That I Had That Did Awesome Portalize Filter Pics On My Camera
#41 Mushroom Hunting – Czech Most Favourite Autumn Hobby
#42 Skyline
#43 I Liked The Contrast
#44 Lara On Her Way To The Theatre
#45 Autumn In Holland
#46 Game Of Tones
#47 Leafy Fall
#48 Touch Of Autumn In Colorado
#49 I Was Really Trying To Capture The Sunset And The Falls Leaves At The Same Time But My Camera On My Phone Was Like “No, Its One Or The Other.”.
#50 Some Maple Leaves On The Ground
#51 Abandoned House I Was Exploring Near Where I Live Back Last Fall
#52 Falls Park South Dakota
#53 Parc
#54 N.c. Casino Free Hotel Stay Provided Jackpot View As Well
#55 Downtown Red Rainbow
#56 Magical Miss Maple
#57 Magical Miss Maple’s Baby Friends
#58 Autumn Light. Lac De La Thuile, Savoie, France
#59 Green-Wood Cemetery, Brooklyn
