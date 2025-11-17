Hey Pandas, Please Show Us A Current Picture Of Your Gardens (Closed)

by

Just take a photo and share it with us!

#1 The Side With Lawn And Shrubs

#2 Spring Superbloom After Tons Of Winter Rain

#3 My Garden From Upstairs Window. Crowded And Messy, But Lovely To Sit. Which I Am Even As We Speak

#4 My Little Koi Pond

#5 Is Balcony Acceptable?

#6 Veggies On The Left, Playhouse On The Right (:

#7 It All Started With Covid… And Now I Can’t Stop

Image source: source

#8 Grandma’s Garden

#9 Milkweeds In The Sunset, Overlooking Vineyards

#10 This Has Always Been My Favorite Flower In My Grandparent’s Garden Since I Was 8

#11 Shrimp Scampi And Ruth Liz Love This Space In Saint Louis!

#12 Grandma’s Garden

#13 Veg Patch Hawkes Bay, Nz

#14 A Part Of My Backyard

#15 It Looks Like A Building Site Rn, But I’m Making A Start On Turning It Into My Dream Garden!

#16 Redwood Tree, Roses, Fruit, Veggies And Cowboy Pool + Paradise

#17 My Garden/Back Yard

#18 The Other Part Of My Garden/Back Yard

#19 After My Great Grandmother Died, My Grandfather Inherited These Lovely Fig Trees

#20 Not A Garden, But A Forest

#21 My Adult Garden Legal Where I Live

#22 Mum’s Small Garden During Some Much Appreciated Rain

#23 Colombian Balcony

#24 From The Back Of The House

#25 My Garden Fishing Hole Stocked With Koi And Bluegill

#26 Solar Garden

#27 My Happy Place

#28 What To Do With All These Rocks I’ve Been Collecting

#29 Small Vegetable Patch & Flower Garden But These Two Visitors Enjoy Our Sun Room The Most

#30 Backyard

#31 My Gardens Been Taken Over By Cuteness Aliens!!!

#32 Yesterday’s Rain

#33 My Tiny Garden Of Garden Store Rescues

#34 Part Of My Front Garden

#35 Left-Hand Side Of My Concrete Jungle

#36 One Of My Gardens In The Evening

#37 Looking Into Part Of The Vegetable Garden

#38 Used To Be Just Invasive Vines…

#39 My Deck Is My Go To Garden This Year And Peace Of Mind

#40 My Spring Garden

#41 This Monstrous Mess!!!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
