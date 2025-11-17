Hey Pandas, Name A Movie So Bad It Is Good

As stated above.
#1
T H E B E E M O V I E
#2
Attack of the Killer Tomatoes. It was horrible but good
#3
Dracula: Dead and Loving it (With Leslie Nielson)
#4
Anchorman. It’s so offensive and obnoxiously hilarious. It aged both like fine wine and milk at the same time.
#5
Army of Darkness. Hail to the king, baby
#6
Tremors.
#7
Iron Sky: The Coming Race. Because who doesn’t need a sci fi movie starring Hitler and some dinosaurs
#8
The entire Sharknado franchise. It sucks, and it’s amazing for it.
#9
Starship Troopers
#10
The Lost Skeleton of Cadavra. It was done as a spoof of all the old B monster movies, complete with wires that aren’t hidden and guys in bad monster costumes with obvious zippers. The sequel, The Lost Skeleton Returns Again, is just as silly.
#11
Sharknado 6
#12
It’s a 3 way tie for wonderfully horrible movies.
“The Room” directed by Tommy Wiseau
“Troll 2” Not a sequel for the animated troll movie. Troll 2 is from the 90’s
“Plan 9 from Outer Space” directed by Ed Wood. Not the remake
#13
Legally blonde. I love Legally Blonde, it’s one of my favorite movies. Everything about it aside from maybe Reece Witherspoon is terrible but for whatever reason it makes it good.
#14
Corgi for Christmas (I have no idea what the movie is called but it has something to do with corgis and Love in it)
It’s a generic hallmark movie but there’s a corgi
#15
Super Mario Bros. The 1993 one. What even was that movie.
#16
a little twist on the undead genre… Aaahh! Zombies!
#17
Gnomeo and Juliet.
Tbf it could also be my childhood nostalgia making it seem better. The movie is a fever dream, but it’s my fever dream 💀
#18
The Master of Disguise with Dana Carvey
#19
And the Garbage Pail Kids
#20
Grease 2. Came out the same year as Scarface. Guess which one did more for Michelle Pfeiffer’s career? And who could forget that soundtrack?
“I need a coooool rider. A cool cool cool rider!”
#21
Wolfcop. What other movie has a werewolf facing off against an immortal Reptilian cult?
#22
Cocaine Bear
#23
Killer Klowns from Outerspace. You can’t go wrong when your theme song is by The D!ck!es 🤡
#24
The Room by Tommy Wiseau (not to be mixed up with Room by Lenny Abrahamson)
#25
Boondock Saints and BS2 All Saints day, I swear the type of humour those movies have would never pass today as it would be deemed too offensive (racism, sexism, nationalism and any other ism that comes to mind, it’s in there. Did I mention homophobia? That too)
#26
i’m gonna have to agree with bonesko, “Trolls 2” is hilariously terrible 🤣
#27
Not really but the Mario movie, its 100% a kids movie no doubt about it, but when i saw it in theaters i laughed so hard that day, its the funniest, best movie ever
#28
The paw patrol movie. I’m so ashamed…. watched it three times in two days. Plot twists u could see coming from about two minutes into the movie but I stilled loved it
#29
Finding Jesus. it’s about this random fish doing good deeds. me and my friend once stayed up all night watching this and other junk.
#30
Tank Girl.
