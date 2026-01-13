Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested

by

If you’ve ever been in a family group chat, you’ve probably seen the same exact stuff everyone else has. Grandma sends glittery coffee-and-flowers “good morning” pics, someone’s dad replies with a thumbs-up to everything, and there’s always that one relative dropping links to the latest news like it’s their job. That’s just how it works, I don’t make the rules.

Usually, all you have to do is pop in with a message every now and then so people know you’re alive. But for one Redditor, that wasn’t exactly an option… because it wasn’t even his family.

He got accidentally added to a private WhatsApp group chat, realized he didn’t know a single person in it, and somehow didn’t leave. Instead, he watched their everyday updates for months while everyone carried on like he belonged there—until someone finally noticed. Read on to see how it all played out.

The man got accidentally added to a private WhatsApp group chat for a family he didn’t know

Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Instead of leaving, he stayed for months and ended up getting emotionally attached

Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested

Image credits: Brett Jordan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested

Image credits: Keisha Riley Lemons / Envato (not the actual photo)

Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested

Image credits: PayneSlipsAgain

Readers admitted the whole situation was pretty hilarious

Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested

And some chimed in with similar stories, proving this happens more often than people think

Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
36 Extremely Sweet Relationship Comics That Will Either Give You Butterflies, Or Make You Throw Up
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
From Graffiti To Googly Eyes: 50 Street Art Gems You Have To See
3 min read
Aug, 16, 2025
Hubby Teaches Teen Son That Women Should Do All The Emotional Labor, Faces Backlash From Wife
3 min read
Dec, 22, 2025
Blind Pitbull Abandoned On Park Bench After Giving Birth Finally Gets The Love She Deserves
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Slow Horses Season 4 Trailer Showcases Gary Oldman and Hugo Weaving’s Intense Rivalry
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2024
Hey Pandas, July Is A National Ice Cream Month, So Share Your Best Pictures Of Ice Cream (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025