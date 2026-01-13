Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested

If you’ve ever been in a family group chat, you’ve probably seen the same exact stuff everyone else has. Grandma sends glittery coffee-and-flowers “good morning” pics, someone’s dad replies with a thumbs-up to everything, and there’s always that one relative dropping links to the latest news like it’s their job. That’s just how it works, I don’t make the rules.
Usually, all you have to do is pop in with a message every now and then so people know you’re alive. But for one Redditor, that wasn’t exactly an option… because it wasn’t even his family.
He got accidentally added to a private WhatsApp group chat, realized he didn’t know a single person in it, and somehow didn’t leave. Instead, he watched their everyday updates for months while everyone carried on like he belonged there—until someone finally noticed. Read on to see how it all played out.
The man got accidentally added to a private WhatsApp group chat for a family he didn’t know
Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Instead of leaving, he stayed for months and ended up getting emotionally attached
Image credits: Brett Jordan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Keisha Riley Lemons / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: PayneSlipsAgain
Readers admitted the whole situation was pretty hilarious
And some chimed in with similar stories, proving this happens more often than people think
