Hey Pandas, Make Up A New Sport (Closed)

Tell us about a new sport that you have invented!
#1
Bean wars. You throw canned beans at the opponents until one survives. Bloodthirsty.
#2
People share their most controversial thoughts whoever argues first loses.
#3
I used to always play one-room tag, where whoever is It has to crawl. You have to be tagged three times to become it, but each time you are tagged you have to hold your “wound” until you are next It. You don’t want your feet tagged…
#4
Jolopiamhoyutoball, pretty self-explanatory
#5
Hide and seek but the seeker has to say something funny. Whoever laughs loses.
#6
Three Way Soccer.
Three teams, three goals, three balls.
Each team must score in either of the other teams goals, whilst defending their own. I think it would be much more fun for kids to play. More chance of getting to kick the ball.
