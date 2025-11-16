Hey Pandas, Make Up A New Sport (Closed)

by

Tell us about a new sport that you have invented!

#1

Bean wars. You throw canned beans at the opponents until one survives. Bloodthirsty.

#2

People share their most controversial thoughts whoever argues first loses.

#3

I used to always play one-room tag, where whoever is It has to crawl. You have to be tagged three times to become it, but each time you are tagged you have to hold your “wound” until you are next It. You don’t want your feet tagged…

#4

Jolopiamhoyutoball, pretty self-explanatory

#5

Hide and seek but the seeker has to say something funny. Whoever laughs loses.

#6

Three Way Soccer.
Three teams, three goals, three balls.
Each team must score in either of the other teams goals, whilst defending their own. I think it would be much more fun for kids to play. More chance of getting to kick the ball.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Dreams Inside My Images
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
People Are Applauding The Way This Employee Got Revenge On His Boss Who Made Him Work While Sick
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Created A Visual Collaboration Of Musical Artists Drake & The Beatles On Custom Handpainted Vans
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Let’s Talk about The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy Theory from Rick and Morty
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2018
I Turn Cities I’ve Visited Into Death Stars
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Whatever Happened to the Cast of “The Almighty Johnsons?”
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.