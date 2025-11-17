If you are reading this put the word score in your answer!
#1
I woke one night, the moon was a giant cheese and the stars were mice, i rand for a megaphone to warn the moon cheese of the mice, and slipped and accidently baked a cheese cake…
Nom
I then built a rocket ship and flew to the moon, but unfortunetly whilst exiting the atmosphere my ship turned into marshmallow and disintigrated during the crash landing…
Dont worry though the cheese moon had breathable air, and i finally made it to the moon on time before the star mice dragged the moon to a party, now me and the cheese moon with use studying as an excuse to be our introvert selfs and binge the office so the star mice dont drag us to the galatic party…
With the star mice gone, all thats left to do is binge the office and- WAIT
theres no electrecity on the cheese moon…
Ill have to attatch a cord to the sun to have enough power to binge the office, but a trip like that is too dangerous…
But its a risk ill have to take to binge the office, they will tell stories of me in my passing, goodbye cheese moon, im sorry i couldnt watch the office with you…
Ill have to jump and hope i have enough cheese air and force to make it to the sun to plug in the tv…
Goodbye earth, if only youd learn to recycle, maybe then cheese moon would have electricity, SO LONG UNIVERSE! FOR THE INTROVERTS!!!
#2
In the mystical land of Fruitopia, where talking fruits and enchanted groves coexisted, lived Jeff, a courageous banana on a quest to defeat the mischievous chimpanzee, Bobo. Armed with a sword carved from the finest plantain, Jeff traversed through orchards and jungles, facing challenges that tested his peel-deep determination. His ultimate goal was to reach the formidable Castle Pomegranate, where rumor had it that Bobo, the trouble-making chimp, resided.
After a perilous journey filled with encounters with magical creatures and puzzles that required his fruity wit, Jeff arrived at the majestic Castle Pomegranate. As he approached the grand gates, ready to confront Bobo, the scene took an unexpected turn. Behind the castle walls, Jeff discovered that Bobo wasn’t his enemy but rather his long-lost father, who had been transformed into a mischievous chimp by an ancient fruit curse. Shocked and emotional, Jeff realized that the key to breaking the curse lay not in battle, but in understanding and familial bonds.
In a heartwarming reunion, father and banana embraced, breaking the curse that had plagued their family for years. The once mischievous Bobo transformed back into his original fruity form. Together, Jeff and Bobo returned to the bountiful orchards of Fruitopia, where they celebrated their reunion and the end of the fruit curse, leaving behind a tale of family, forgiveness, and the magic that lies within unexpected places.
WORD COUNT: 248
