Hey Pandas, Make Him Happy, Please (Closed)

by

Challenge rules:

1. Can only use photoshop or any other photo editing software, but no drawing.

2. Please do make him happy, I mean look at him!

3. Make sure you have fun, and good luck!

#1 He Just Needed A Vacation With His Coworker.

#2 A Family For Him.

#3 He Happ Now

#4 He Just Needed His Mommy And Some Treats.

#5 Gave Him A Blanket

#6 His Friends Planned A Surprise Party For Him!

#7 He Need Snaccos

#8 His Friends Take Him Out For A Nice Steak Dinner

#9 Not My Best Work, But He Needed A Friend

#10 He Gets A Whole Box Of Large Milk Bones To Himself!

#11 All He Needed Was Some Vitamin D, A Nice House, And A Best Friend. (And A New Face, But We Don’t Talk About That)

#12 All He Needs Is A Bunch Of Treats

#13 Fred Is Happy In His New Home! 🐶🐶🐕🐕

#14 He Is Very Happy

#15 Needed A Friend 💗

#16 A Warm Blanket, Food, Water, A Couch To Sit On, And A Home!

#17 He’s Happy Now :)

#18 I Mean… Dogs Ain’t Fussy

#19 He’s Choosing A Personality…

#20 Floooowers!

#21 Peanut Butter And A Friend :d (Sorry About The Bad Editing)

#22 No Sad Doggo Here

#23 He Just Needed A Little Bit Of Love, Food, And A Teddy

#24 He Just Needed A Home!

#25 He Comes Back To Adopt Doggie

#26 Pixie And Brutus!

#27 Yay! He’s Happy!

#28 I Submitted The Wrong Photo, This Is The Right One.

#29 It’s Not Nearly As Good As My Other One But I Was Bored

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
