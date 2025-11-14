Hey Pandas, Make Him Happy, Please (Closed)

Challenge rules:
1. Can only use photoshop or any other photo editing software, but no drawing.
2. Please do make him happy, I mean look at him!
3. Make sure you have fun, and good luck!
#1 He Just Needed A Vacation With His Coworker.
#2 A Family For Him.
#3 He Happ Now
#4 He Just Needed His Mommy And Some Treats.
#5 Gave Him A Blanket
#6 His Friends Planned A Surprise Party For Him!
#7 He Need Snaccos
#8 His Friends Take Him Out For A Nice Steak Dinner
#9 Not My Best Work, But He Needed A Friend
#10 He Gets A Whole Box Of Large Milk Bones To Himself!
#11 All He Needed Was Some Vitamin D, A Nice House, And A Best Friend. (And A New Face, But We Don’t Talk About That)
#12 All He Needs Is A Bunch Of Treats
#13 Fred Is Happy In His New Home! 🐶🐶🐕🐕
#14 He Is Very Happy
#15 Needed A Friend 💗
#16 A Warm Blanket, Food, Water, A Couch To Sit On, And A Home!
#17 He’s Happy Now :)
#18 I Mean… Dogs Ain’t Fussy
#19 He’s Choosing A Personality…
#20 Floooowers!
#21 Peanut Butter And A Friend :d (Sorry About The Bad Editing)
#22 No Sad Doggo Here
#23 He Just Needed A Little Bit Of Love, Food, And A Teddy
#24 He Just Needed A Home!
#25 He Comes Back To Adopt Doggie
#26 Pixie And Brutus!
#27 Yay! He’s Happy!
#28 I Submitted The Wrong Photo, This Is The Right One.
#29 It’s Not Nearly As Good As My Other One But I Was Bored
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us