Hey Pandas, Let’s Use This Space To Talk About Platonic Love

From stories about how you met your best friend to what you love about or look for in a friend, let’s give some attention to platonic love instead of the usual romantic variety.
#1
Me and one of my 2 best friends met at a zoo. She likes telling people she rescued me from the monkey enclosure. I tell people she was next door wit the donkeys
#2
I rlly love this one friend i have. shes just so sweet and nice to me and she always listens to me. I sometimes talk about how sweet she is to my other friends. I like talking about her(not aaalllll the time, but if the topic comes up i will) but i dont want people getting the wrong idea by thinking that i have a crush on her. Cuz i dont. I love her. As a friend :)
We also text each other with a lot of hearts and we call each other cute and stuff but ik its platonic. And i like that. shes probably one of my closest friends ever.
:D
#3
My online friends know me better than anyone else, including my family. Friends are there through thick and thin, and there isn’t pressure to maintain a specific type of relationship, nor to only remain focused on them.
#4
I think platonic love is my favorite.
Platonic friendships used to be hard for me, until I grew up and said “scud it.” I tell my friends how cute they are and how much I love them all the time. Both boys and girls.
It’s literally family that you weren’t born with and maybe don’t live with.
But you’d die for them, and even better, you’d live for them.
You don’t need romance to do that, or to tell them that.
Actually now that I am in a relationship, I find it a LOT harder to tell my man that he is cute or something because I feel weird doing that.
I could say it to a guy friend without hesitation, but not with him because our relationship is different.🤣 I’m working on it.
#5
I have this one super amazing friend. 2 actually. They’re both soooooo sweet. One struggles with a lot of the same things i do and i love her soooo much and i kinda have a crush on her but our relationship is like 2000% platonic. The other one is so sweet and caring and so cute like platonically obviously and i love her she’s so silly and fun. I can talk abt these two for hours i love them smmmmmmmmmm
#6
Okay I’ll share too since I haven’t talked about it in a while.
I love my friend so much. Last year I saw him a lot more and shared classes with him, so we got super close. Once you’ve had that level of connection with someone, it’s not that easy to just go your separate ways. But what I like about platonic love is that it’s easier to be sure that the love is there even when the interaction is not as much. I might only see him three times a week walking in the hallway, maybe have a five minute conversation, but he doesn’t feel any less a friend than he was before. I certainly miss being able to hang out with him more, but I don’t feel like it’s taken away from our relationship at all.
#7
I’ve been working on just talking to people, and I feel like I’ve made more friends. It’s great to just be able to say hi to someone, and make conversation, and I feel better when I know people. I’ve realized that while I like being alone a lot, I also like being with people, and hanging out, and while I’m still not super outgoing or anything, things are going well.
#8
I think my platonic love is a bit stronger than most people. That really sucks because I know they don’t care about me as much as I care about them. I try my best not to come off as clingy but it’s really a struggle because I seek validation and affection. People often ask if I’m dating/like some of my friends because of the way we interact.
#9
My best friend is like a sibling to me, and I love them so much. I had a panic attack in front of them once, and they pulled me away from the thing that was making me panic, and then sat with me and hugged me and stacked boxes around me (they said it was a castle lol) until I was able to calm down. We also look enough alike that we have an ongoing game of pretending to be real siblings when we’re in public :)
#10
I fist met my best friend in 5th grade. She thought my hair was a mess and I thought that she was tall.
We’re really close even though we now live in two different countries. She’s the best person I ever know and the most supportive friend a person could have.
#11
I had a dream that me and my friend were looking for my jacket and we went on a hot air balloon.
My friend also admitted to me that they wish they knew me for longer .
Also I kinda have a squish (platonic version of crush) on my friend
#12
My fellow sousaphonists. They’re amazingly supportive and awesome. We invented the Tuba Chant just so we could confuse the other sections.
#13
online friends!! /hj
#14
There’s no better confidence booster than platonic love, especially when your actual family is less than ideal. Being able to share your opinions and feelings openly and honestly with others who you care about is a basic need for most of us. Being a supportive friend and having a supportive friend makes an enormous difference in our perspective. Unfortunately many of us don’t get the opportunity at home when we’re young.
#15
