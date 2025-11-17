Hey Pandas, If Your Life Was A Book, What Would The Current Title Of The Chapter Be Called? (Closed)

by

Life is a series of chapters, each with its own themes and lessons. If you had to give a title to the current chapter of your life, what would it be? Note that any form of hate towards LGBTQ+, races, or any other groups will not be condoned here. This is a space for respectful sharing, where prejudice has no place and will not be welcomed and well-received.

#1

Don’t Take Directions From Seniors With Baseball Caps

#2

Oh f**k thats not good

#3

How not to deal with stress

#4

Sorry, We Don’t Know What’s Wrong With You

#5

Crying Until We Laugh. Part 5.

#6

New beginning

#7

Beginning of the end (starting senior year lol)

#8

Frustration

#9

… but it didn’t last.

#10

Everything is Good; Except for When it Isn’t

#11

Welcome To Today’s Yoga Session We Will Begin By Going Into Downward Spiral 💀

#12

Dang I’m glad I have good health insurance.
Subtitle: what else wants replacement parts

#13

quit embarrassing yourself please for the love of god

#14

The curse of friends and brothers.

#15

Rock Bottom has Basements.

#16

Hopefully the last chapter is soon

#17

“Epilogue”…

#18

The Flames, The 66, and the Birds

#19

Time For Two of the Ten Worst Days of the School Year

#20

a loud stillness

#21

Tired and Confused

#22

Wait…There’s How Many More Chapters?!

#23

Struggling with anorexia.

#24

There’s Only One Me And That’s You

#25

Your going to do what?!

#26

“Now what, genius?”

#27

High school, why do you have to be such a fücking pain?

#28

You Know That Feeling When Everything Is Going Great And You Feel Invincible? Good Luck Keeping That Up.

#29

Whoop. Here we go again

#30

THE FINALE (Jk I don’t know, this part of my life is not that interesting)

#31

“what now ms genius!?”

