Hey Pandas, If Your Life Was A Book, What Would The Current Title Of The Chapter Be Called? (Closed)

Life is a series of chapters, each with its own themes and lessons. If you had to give a title to the current chapter of your life, what would it be? Note that any form of hate towards LGBTQ+, races, or any other groups will not be condoned here. This is a space for respectful sharing, where prejudice has no place and will not be welcomed and well-received.
#1
Don’t Take Directions From Seniors With Baseball Caps
#2
Oh f**k thats not good
#3
How not to deal with stress
#4
Sorry, We Don’t Know What’s Wrong With You
#5
Crying Until We Laugh. Part 5.
#6
New beginning
#7
Beginning of the end (starting senior year lol)
#8
Frustration
#9
… but it didn’t last.
#10
Everything is Good; Except for When it Isn’t
#11
Welcome To Today’s Yoga Session We Will Begin By Going Into Downward Spiral 💀
#12
Dang I’m glad I have good health insurance.
Subtitle: what else wants replacement parts
#13
quit embarrassing yourself please for the love of god
#14
The curse of friends and brothers.
#15
Rock Bottom has Basements.
#16
Hopefully the last chapter is soon
#17
“Epilogue”…
#18
The Flames, The 66, and the Birds
#19
Time For Two of the Ten Worst Days of the School Year
#20
a loud stillness
#21
Tired and Confused
#22
Wait…There’s How Many More Chapters?!
#23
Struggling with anorexia.
#24
There’s Only One Me And That’s You
#25
Your going to do what?!
#26
“Now what, genius?”
#27
High school, why do you have to be such a fücking pain?
#28
You Know That Feeling When Everything Is Going Great And You Feel Invincible? Good Luck Keeping That Up.
#29
Whoop. Here we go again
#30
THE FINALE (Jk I don’t know, this part of my life is not that interesting)
#31
“what now ms genius!?”
