Hey Pandas, If You Were In A Zombie Apocalypse And Your Username Became Who You Are, How Would It Go? (Closed)

Let us know the outcome of your username against the zombie apocalypse.
Mmmm…Ancient cosmic terror? Devourer of worlds? Yep, think I’ ll do OK…
Id be a mouse and i think zombies only eat humans so they probably wouldn’t notice me?
I have the word “Live” in my username. I think I’ll be okay!
I am The Mom. I would like to think that I would teach others how to survive. I would also worry worry worry about my own children as two of them live two states away. One lives a few blocks over so I wouldn’t worry as much about him.
OR I would turn into a helicopter mom which I absolutely hate.
…? what would i even be tho
I HATH RULE ALL THE LIZARDS!!!!!!! BWAHAHAH!!!!!
I could light them on fire or freeze them in place 🔥🧊
It’s safe to say… I would be fine… Zombies want brains XD
İ think as James Hetfield İ would seek & destroy just about everything
Username is “Penny Tent” for context
Three possibilities:
1. I become a non-sentient (or maybe sentient ?) tent made of pennies.
2. I become a non-sentient (or maybe sentient?) tent filled with pennies.
Or
3. I turn into my pfp (with my online persona, which is just my regular personality but a lot more out there and stuff)
Whatever happens I hope I’m either a non sentient tent, or basically myself but better looking.
Lilylynx? I would probably be a lynx made out of lilies :D the zombies probably don’t attack walking flowers I guess so I would be fine
#12
i would be a group leader, we be chill and if we have time, play videogames and call it training. but since i am a moonlight deity, i would be WWAAAAAAYY to OP soooo…
Everyone would forget about me, I would have to fight for myself, and I would then be killed off because there would be no way that I could fight the zombies alone.
#14
Squidiotcats….
I’d probably ignore it tbh
So either Mr. Utterson from Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde,Mr . Hyde himself, or literally hide and seek . This could be….interesting I’m either dead ,double dead ,or a cryptid.
Hmmm a bored potato? I would probably get eaten by humans or zombies. I wouldn’t fare well at all
Bubblegum Witch…
I would be a sorceress and heal people to make them human again, and kill some zombies with my magical bubblegum 😁
I wouldn’t really become anything other than myself, but people say it’ll all work out if you just be yourself so I’m fine I guess (???)
A black girl. Black girl magic!!!!!!!!!!!!🦹🏽♀️🦹🏽♀️🦹🏽♀️🦹🏽♀️
I would have one arm 😄
Crow spectre. Hm. As the ghost of an incredibly intelligent corvid I think I’d be fine
nope i’m getting mabel to perform a three-part harmony
I guess Retsuko would no longer be bored!
Also maybe I’d scare them all off… with my RAGE!!!!!!!!! 💀
Hmm, Unproductive Pamda? Great; I’m screwed
I think zombies eat brains, not potatoes, so I’d be fine. But from the starving humans… not so much.
Hmm… everything random. This could go either really well or really bad.
ill literally be myself so ill look over the horde of zombie surrounding my house and oh who am i kidding im the guy you gets bitten immediatly because fo their stupidity
Crunchy Swiffer Wetjet – I’d be used to knock out zombies, which is actually pretty cool
I’m a potato, so I’d prolly be safe from zombies, but people might eat me…
#30
Well, one possibility is that I would just be a grumpy tree frog chilling while the world was destroyed, or if it was my profile picture, I would be a grumpy dragon chilling and occasionally strangling zombies with plants or melting them with venom
I can fly and swim in the sea so I’d be perfectly fine.
I’d probably kill a few but then get turned. Then get my head chopped off and be a talking head. Then a me from another universe will take me along in his adventures like in the comics.
I would…put blush on the zombies!
I would learn to live and scrounge to stay alive while teaching others how to hunt the living dead…
I would be too shy for anyone to find me :)
(Your Local Slytherin) I am dead in five seconds
I’ll be done for… At least I’ll have a lot of pink boba!!
I’d be an amazing zombie killer that ended up dying, but everyone would remember me as a great hero
I would be okay
I think I would be screwed, because eating disorder plus depression plus self harm equals disaster.
I’ll just be frolicking in the safari.
I have a chicken army! I don’t know really, at least I have eggs from my chickens
Ridgey (Holland) and Butch, grab them shillelaghs, lads! We are gonna have us a donnybrook of a zombie beating! *Fight Night intensifies tenfold* XP
i think id survive i would turn into a computer file til the zombies died
