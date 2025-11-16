Hey Pandas, If You Were In A Zombie Apocalypse And Your Username Became Who You Are, How Would It Go? (Closed)

Let us know the outcome of your username against the zombie apocalypse. 

#1

Mmmm…Ancient cosmic terror? Devourer of worlds? Yep, think I’ ll do OK…

#2

Id be a mouse and i think zombies only eat humans so they probably wouldn’t notice me?

#3

I have the word “Live” in my username. I think I’ll be okay!

#4

I am The Mom. I would like to think that I would teach others how to survive. I would also worry worry worry about my own children as two of them live two states away. One lives a few blocks over so I wouldn’t worry as much about him.

OR I would turn into a helicopter mom which I absolutely hate.

#5

…? what would i even be tho

#6

I HATH RULE ALL THE LIZARDS!!!!!!! BWAHAHAH!!!!!

#7

I could light them on fire or freeze them in place 🔥🧊

#8

It’s safe to say… I would be fine… Zombies want brains XD

#9

İ think as James Hetfield İ would seek & destroy just about everything

#10

Username is “Penny Tent” for context

Three possibilities:

1. I become a non-sentient (or maybe sentient ?) tent made of pennies.

2. I become a non-sentient (or maybe sentient?) tent filled with pennies.

Or

3. I turn into my pfp (with my online persona, which is just my regular personality but a lot more out there and stuff)

Whatever happens I hope I’m either a non sentient tent, or basically myself but better looking.

#11

Lilylynx? I would probably be a lynx made out of lilies :D the zombies probably don’t attack walking flowers I guess so I would be fine

#12

i would be a group leader, we be chill and if we have time, play videogames and call it training. but since i am a moonlight deity, i would be WWAAAAAAYY to OP soooo…

#13

Everyone would forget about me, I would have to fight for myself, and I would then be killed off because there would be no way that I could fight the zombies alone.

#14

Squidiotcats….
I’d probably ignore it tbh

#15

So either Mr. Utterson from Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde,Mr . Hyde himself, or literally hide and seek . This could be….interesting I’m either dead ,double dead ,or a cryptid.

#16

Hmmm a bored potato? I would probably get eaten by humans or zombies. I wouldn’t fare well at all

#17

Bubblegum Witch…
I would be a sorceress and heal people to make them human again, and kill some zombies with my magical bubblegum 😁

#18

I wouldn’t really become anything other than myself, but people say it’ll all work out if you just be yourself so I’m fine I guess (???)

#19

A black girl. Black girl magic!!!!!!!!!!!!🦹🏽‍♀️🦹🏽‍♀️🦹🏽‍♀️🦹🏽‍♀️

#20

I would have one arm 😄

#21

Crow spectre. Hm. As the ghost of an incredibly intelligent corvid I think I’d be fine

#22

nope i’m getting mabel to perform a three-part harmony

#23

I guess Retsuko would no longer be bored!

Also maybe I’d scare them all off… with my RAGE!!!!!!!!! 💀

#24

Hmm, Unproductive Pamda? Great; I’m screwed

#25

I think zombies eat brains, not potatoes, so I’d be fine. But from the starving humans… not so much.

#26

Hmm… everything random. This could go either really well or really bad.

#27

ill literally be myself so ill look over the horde of zombie surrounding my house and oh who am i kidding im the guy you gets bitten immediatly because fo their stupidity

#28

Crunchy Swiffer Wetjet – I’d be used to knock out zombies, which is actually pretty cool

#29

I’m a potato, so I’d prolly be safe from zombies, but people might eat me…

#30

I’m a potato, so I’d prolly be safe from zombies, but people might eat me…

#31

Well, one possibility is that I would just be a grumpy tree frog chilling while the world was destroyed, or if it was my profile picture, I would be a grumpy dragon chilling and occasionally strangling zombies with plants or melting them with venom

#32

I can fly and swim in the sea so I’d be perfectly fine.

#33

I’d probably kill a few but then get turned. Then get my head chopped off and be a talking head. Then a me from another universe will take me along in his adventures like in the comics.

#34

I would…put blush on the zombies!

#35

I would learn to live and scrounge to stay alive while teaching others how to hunt the living dead…

#36

I would be too shy for anyone to find me :)

#37

(Your Local Slytherin) I am dead in five seconds

#38

I’ll be done for… At least I’ll have a lot of pink boba!!

#39

I’d be an amazing zombie killer that ended up dying, but everyone would remember me as a great hero

#40

I would be okay

#41

I think I would be screwed, because eating disorder plus depression plus self harm equals disaster.

#42

#43

#44

I’ll just be frolicking in the safari.

#45

I have a chicken army! I don’t know really, at least I have eggs from my chickens

#46

Ridgey (Holland) and Butch, grab them shillelaghs, lads! We are gonna have us a donnybrook of a zombie beating! *Fight Night intensifies tenfold* XP

#47

i think id survive i would turn into a computer file til the zombies died

