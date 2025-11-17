Hey Pandas, If You Were In A Story (Cinematic Or Not) And You Were The Protagonist, How Would The Antagonist Fit To Be Your Enemy?

Note: This is with the idea that it takes place now, like this world, but maybe something crazy could happen to make it story-worthy.
#1
I think I’d like it to be more like it was in Encanto, where the protagonist is obviously the “good guy”, but the antagonist isn’t necessarily evil. I think that’s more reflective of real life, where people who we may not always agree with, even have conflict with, are not necessarily bad people because they don’t agree with us.
#2
Must be very violent and never understands sarcasm…
Also very political
#3
All they have to do is be rude/mean to someone I care for, or just a generally loud, obnoxious person.
#4
They’d probably have this really mean vibe about them and do things that shouldn’t ever be done, while also maintaining a fake persona that they are really nice and everyone loves them…oh wait….they already exist.
#5
They’d just be a everything I’m against
