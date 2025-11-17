Hey Pandas, If You Were In A Story (Cinematic Or Not) And You Were The Protagonist, How Would The Antagonist Fit To Be Your Enemy?

by

Note: This is with the idea that it takes place now, like this world, but maybe something crazy could happen to make it story-worthy.

#1

I think I’d like it to be more like it was in Encanto, where the protagonist is obviously the “good guy”, but the antagonist isn’t necessarily evil. I think that’s more reflective of real life, where people who we may not always agree with, even have conflict with, are not necessarily bad people because they don’t agree with us.

#2

Must be very violent and never understands sarcasm…

Also very political

#3

All they have to do is be rude/mean to someone I care for, or just a generally loud, obnoxious person.

#4

They’d probably have this really mean vibe about them and do things that shouldn’t ever be done, while also maintaining a fake persona that they are really nice and everyone loves them…oh wait….they already exist.

#5

They’d just be a everything I’m against

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Famous Russian Photographer Ends Her Career To Live In A Forest With 100 Sick Dogs
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Twitter Thread Shares Proof On How Some Anti-Maskers And Anti-Vaxxers Are Really Actors Paid To Spread Misinformation
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Cheeky Seal Breaks Into Family Home, Terrorizes Cat And Chills On Couch, And The Internet Is In Stitches
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Detailed Tattoos By Turkish Tattoo Artist
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
45 Times Parents Hilariously Expressed Their Struggles On Twitter
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, Type In The Words ‘I Can Hardly’ And Let Autofill Do The Rest (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.