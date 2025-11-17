Hey Pandas, If You Were A Post, What Would Your Caption Be? (Closed)

by

If they said to you that you have a choice to be a Facebook, Instagram, or other post, what post and caption would you be?

#1

Life of a regular person.

#2

I know you think you hit pause but no, this is actually all that happens

#3

✌️Live, Laugh, Love

Jk

Physically Here, Mentally Absent, Find me in the rain crying.

#4

barely surviving, extremely chaotic.

#5

“Wild enby caught raiding cheese drawer at 3 am”

#6

omigosh, YAYAYAYAYYAYAYAYAYAYAYYAYAYAY

#7

“I may be homogenized but I will not apologize”.

#8

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

