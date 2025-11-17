Hey Pandas, If You Were A Post, What Would Your Caption Be? (Closed)

If they said to you that you have a choice to be a Facebook, Instagram, or other post, what post and caption would you be?
#1
Life of a regular person.
#2
I know you think you hit pause but no, this is actually all that happens
#3
✌️Live, Laugh, Love
Jk
Physically Here, Mentally Absent, Find me in the rain crying.
#4
barely surviving, extremely chaotic.
#5
“Wild enby caught raiding cheese drawer at 3 am”
#6
omigosh, YAYAYAYAYYAYAYAYAYAYAYYAYAYAY
#7
“I may be homogenized but I will not apologize”.
#8
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
