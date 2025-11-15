Hey Pandas, If You Were A Paw Patrol Member Which Pup Would You Be? (Closed)

According to 2 sources, PAW Patrol is a Canadian animated television series that was created by Keith Chapman. The series first aired on August 12, 2013, on Nickelodeon in the United States and in Canada on TVOKids on September 2, 2013.
PAW Patrol revolves around the life and adventures of six rescue dogs and their captain Ryder. Ryder is a 10-year-old tech-savvy boy who works with a dog pack to save their community, Adventure Bay and solves any problem that may come up. I want to know what paw patrol pup you would be.
#1
if i was a paw patrol member i would be rubble the construction pup
