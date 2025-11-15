Hey Pandas, If You Had To Describe Your Dream Home, What Would It Look Like? (Closed)

Describe your dream house.
#1
In the foothills of some beautiful mountains, next to a river in a forest. The house itself would be split between a hobbit hole and a treehouse. The ladder to the treehouse part would be through a hollow tree.
#2
In a very quiet area with nice walking paths. Big garden so I can have a vegetable area and a chicken coop. A bit bigger than ours but not too big and better divided, with the kitchen and dining room one one side and the living room and office in the other. Upstairs a bedroom for us, bathroom and a guest room. Maybe a small sunroom since here it rains so much.
#3
Floor to ceiling bookshelves in every room, and a lot of cats. probably a pool.
#4
Hogwarts.
#5
About 5-10 acres of land somewhere in a part of California that’s mixed grassland and forest, with a Tiny House on it that’s surrounded by a large deck, which connects to a shed I use for storage. I’d have a small, low-maintenance home suitable for an old bachelor, I’d live much of my life outside on the sunny or shady parts of the deck, as appropriate to the season, and I’d cook inside and entertain outside, while a Roomba did the housework. The land would be undeveloped except for the road, driveway, plumbing, and electricity that leads to the little house, if ONLY I could find a place that doesn’t zone out tiny houses, and where fire insurance was available!
#6
One made entirely of (frosted) glass, with a solar panel setup outside, in the shape of a pyramid, 9 floors and in inward slope of 45 degrees. Modern white-and-steel aesthetic. Expansive yard and bathroom with very large shower. Large boiler (as you can probably guess, I take long showers). Just generally luxurious in a modern way.
#7
A tiny house, painted hot pink and teal on the outside, but on the inside is clam and neutral. A small but light filled space. There would be a loft of some sort, hidden compartments for extra storage, lots of soft surfaces, and books and plants stuffed everywhere there’s room. It would also be great to have solar power and conserve as much water as possible. And a cat cubby, of course. Maybe with a scrubby lard for me to turn into a garden designed to attract pollinators and cats.
#8
A neoclassical mansion, with wainscoting, huge windows, and big white columns.
#9
I don’t really care about the rest but I want a tall-ceilinged room or foyer where I could hang an arial hoop and silks.
#10
The Alhambra, but with a garage.
#11
It would be full of puppies, kittens, cheese and wine.
