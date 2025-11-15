Hey Pandas, If You Had The Power To Go Back In Time When And Where You Would Go And What Would You Do? (Closed)

by

Yeetus Deleteus.

#1

I would go back and fixed my Misspelling

#2

I would go grab some dino eggs and start a theme park. I feel like nothing could go wrong with this plan.

#3

I would go back to when I was 4 to stop my parents from arguing so they wouldn’t get divorced.

#4

I would go back in time to the early 80s when my parents were young and all of my grandparents were alive. I would love to see what my parents were like and I would like to meet all of my grandparents ( 3 of my grandparents died before I was born.)

#5

I would make ppl think I can see the future by warning ppl about Corona and Trump

#6

I’d go back to this Monday when I was at the mall and steal a bunch of cool clothes from hot topic

#7

I would meet the band Queen. If i couldn’t i would get a bunch of food with my 7 dollars :D

#8

I would go and meet my teenage grandparents

#9

I would love to travel back to the first humans leaving the African continent and just observe their remarkable journey and how they managed to survive.

#10

*cough cough* I’d go to 2013 and stop my mom from killing herself by overdose *cough*

