Hey Pandas, If You Had The Power To Go Back In Time When And Where You Would Go And What Would You Do? (Closed)

#1
I would go back and fixed my Misspelling
#2
I would go grab some dino eggs and start a theme park. I feel like nothing could go wrong with this plan.
#3
I would go back to when I was 4 to stop my parents from arguing so they wouldn’t get divorced.
#4
I would go back in time to the early 80s when my parents were young and all of my grandparents were alive. I would love to see what my parents were like and I would like to meet all of my grandparents ( 3 of my grandparents died before I was born.)
#5
I would make ppl think I can see the future by warning ppl about Corona and Trump
#6
I’d go back to this Monday when I was at the mall and steal a bunch of cool clothes from hot topic
#7
I would meet the band Queen. If i couldn’t i would get a bunch of food with my 7 dollars :D
#8
I would go and meet my teenage grandparents
#9
I would love to travel back to the first humans leaving the African continent and just observe their remarkable journey and how they managed to survive.
#10
*cough cough* I’d go to 2013 and stop my mom from killing herself by overdose *cough*
