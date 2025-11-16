This Trip To Madeira Was By Far My Most Exciting One, Here Are 21 Magical Pictures I Took There

A few years ago, I was visiting my sister near Porto and was thinking about a spontaneous trip to Madeira for a few days. But what I found there I didn’t expect. It was by far the most exciting trip I’ve made. The island is pure magic. I remember when I was watching down the cliff of the Pico do Arieiro, which was filled with clouds, I felt absolute happiness. Later on my trip, I went to the magic tree wood, which is one of my favorite spots in Madeira. I cannot explain how trees can grow like that. It’s a mystical place that hits my creativity, and I shot some of my best pictures there.
Madeira is an archipelago located in the North Atlantic Ocean, and it’s one of the only two autonomous regions in Portugal. Despite having only a population of 289,000, it’s a region booming with tourists and is well known for its beautiful natural views.
More info: Instagram | lxphoton.com | Facebook
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
Follow Us