Hey Pandas, If You Had The Power To Erase One Thing From Existence, What Would It Be?

by

Sometimes, there are concepts, events, or objects that we believe the world would be better without. What’s that one thing for you, and how do you imagine the world without it?

#1

Donald Trump

#2

Homophobia.

#3

I cant decide between erasing all weapons cause i feel peeps are just gonna rebuild em or the second amendment to get guns off my streets

#4

Racism

#5

the annoying video that appears at the top of your screen when you click a post on bored panda

#6

Mental illness

#7

Greed, it causes so many problems in this world.

#8

Either nuclear weapons or cilantro.

#9

Prejudice, racism, and discrimination. I know that’s three, but wouldn’t the world we live in be grand if they were gone? Or better yet, never existed?

#10

Religious extremism (any and all religions included)

#11

Greed. Lies. Sickness. Meanness. Oh. Just one? How about , “BAD STUFF.”

#12

Fox News

#13

Religion

#14

FLIES MAN WHO LIKES THEM >:(4

#15

Either hate or greed, honestly hard to decide which one has been more harmful

#16

Tribalism. Removing the inherent “us” vs. “them” mindset would help a lot.

#17

Tribalism. Removing the inherent “us” vs. “them” mindset would help a lot.

#18

I would erase the Karen’s and Kevin’s of this world. No explanation needed.

#19

Nationalities/countries/borders.

Just because you were born in a country (something which you have no control over), why should I feel obliged to to have pride in that country and be tied to it as a citizen?

I love a great number of places in the world, but if I want to move there it’s a nightmare just because I wasn’t born there (which wasn’t my fault!).

#20

The question is a problem in of itself. If something is erased from existence, then nobody remembers it and therefore is self defeating.

#21

Corruption or the inability to understand.

#22

Karens, racism, people against the LGBTQ+ community, people who try to force their religion onto others, people who use religion as an excuse for their f*cked up ways, global warming, animal extiction, inflation, Donald Trump, taxes, pollution.

#23

The Human Race.

#24

Humans.

#25

Bored Panda. Must I explain?

#26

ThE hUmAn RaCe👆🤓

#27

isms, just isms.

#28

Cruelty to animals.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Did New Cats Collection, But I’m Afraid That The Result Is Too Cute!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
50 Artworks That Were Too Good Not To Be Turned Into Memes
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Parents Are Dressing Up Their Daughters As Ruth Bader Ginsburg Because She Was ‘Everything [They] Should Strive For’
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
40 Of The Freshest Jokes About The Pandemic To Make You Laugh Or Cry (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Beyond Stranger Things: A Brand New After Show is Born
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2017
Pokeball Terrariums Are A Thing Now But The Demand Is So Big It’s Hard To ‘Catch’ Them
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.