Hey Pandas, If You Had The Power Of Persuasion, What And Who Would You Persuade To Do? (Closed)

#1

I would persuade anti-vaxers to get their kids jabbed!
… And I’d persuade your crush to hold your hand (Just because I love your rainbow cat pic).

#2

I would persuade my crush to hold hands with me in the hallway.

#3

I would persuade my parents’
i want to go to prom and i don’t know if they’ll let me…

#4

I would persuade republican senators to support gun screening/control laws

#5

I would persuade my parents to let me have a phone and a giant set of play-doh.

#6

I would persuade my parents into adopting another dog and my frens guinea pigs

#7

I would persuade people to demolish modern capitalism and slowly make the world a better place. just because I can.

#8

I would persuade my grandparents to let meh go back to school

#9

I would persuade myself that I don’t have to be perfect and am probably not as bad as I think.

