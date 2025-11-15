Hey Pandas, If You Had The Power Of Persuasion, What And Who Would You Persuade To Do? (Closed)

Share!
#1
I would persuade anti-vaxers to get their kids jabbed!
… And I’d persuade your crush to hold your hand (Just because I love your rainbow cat pic).
#2
I would persuade my crush to hold hands with me in the hallway.
#3
I would persuade my parents’
i want to go to prom and i don’t know if they’ll let me…
#4
I would persuade republican senators to support gun screening/control laws
#5
I would persuade my parents to let me have a phone and a giant set of play-doh.
#6
I would persuade my parents into adopting another dog and my frens guinea pigs
#7
I would persuade people to demolish modern capitalism and slowly make the world a better place. just because I can.
#8
I would persuade my grandparents to let meh go back to school
#9
I would persuade myself that I don’t have to be perfect and am probably not as bad as I think.
