Hey Pandas, If You Had Children, How Would You Name Them?

If you hypothetically had a kid (even if you don’t want kids) how would you name them?
#1
Juan Javier is soooo charismatic
#2
“Milady” and “Hizzoner”. Imagine the teacher calling them to the blackboard to work out a problem…
#3
Nothing the ends with -leigh or other current stupid names, I’m not striving for my kids to be that unique
#4
Esther meaning the Persian origin meaning “star” from the Bible and Ezra meaning “help” also from the Bible.
#5
Maybe Anastasia or victoire? I just really like the names—if I didn’t already like my name I would have picked these for myself.
#6
I’d probably go with a Greek mythology name, like Iris or Calypso. I like Rhappsawdeigh, too. XD Totally kidding. Nah, I’ll stick to the traditional spelling, Rhapsody. I just think, as a name, it sounds and looks cool. Same with Calypso. Something about musical names.
#7
Carmen (bc of my bestie) and Selene cause I LOVE that name
#8
Audren for a boy. I also love the name Bennet.
For girls, Arwen (yes, like the elf), Shirley and Wren.
#9
My meme answer is always Parmesan but Sean for short.
My real answer, I think it would come in time, but I think Elizabeth is a great name, because it has so much nickname potential. Eli, Eliza, Liz, Biz, Lizzy, Beth, Betty, etc. I think Matthew is also a cool name. But like I said, I’d need more time to think about it.
#10
