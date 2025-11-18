Hey Pandas, If You Had Children, How Would You Name Them?

by

If you hypothetically had a kid (even if you don’t want kids) how would you name them?

#1

Juan Javier is soooo charismatic

#2

“Milady” and “Hizzoner”. Imagine the teacher calling them to the blackboard to work out a problem…

#3

Nothing the ends with -leigh or other current stupid names, I’m not striving for my kids to be that unique

#4

Esther meaning the Persian origin meaning “star” from the Bible and Ezra meaning “help” also from the Bible.

#5

Maybe Anastasia or victoire? I just really like the names—if I didn’t already like my name I would have picked these for myself.

#6

I’d probably go with a Greek mythology name, like Iris or Calypso. I like Rhappsawdeigh, too. XD Totally kidding. Nah, I’ll stick to the traditional spelling, Rhapsody. I just think, as a name, it sounds and looks cool. Same with Calypso. Something about musical names.

#7

Carmen (bc of my bestie) and Selene cause I LOVE that name

#8

Audren for a boy. I also love the name Bennet.

For girls, Arwen (yes, like the elf), Shirley and Wren.

#9

My meme answer is always Parmesan but Sean for short.
My real answer, I think it would come in time, but I think Elizabeth is a great name, because it has so much nickname potential. Eli, Eliza, Liz, Biz, Lizzy, Beth, Betty, etc. I think Matthew is also a cool name. But like I said, I’d need more time to think about it.

#10

Juan Javier is soooo charismatic…

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Did You Know Sofia Vergara Was Almost a Dentist?
3 min read
Feb, 11, 2016
‘Obvious Plant’ Leaves Hilarious Fake Products In Real Stores
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Built A Small Outdoor Save Space For My Cats
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Is The Curse of Civil War Gold Fake?
3 min read
Jul, 10, 2019
Artist Recreates The Simpsons Characters Using AI (The Results Look Cursed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.