Dee Dee Bridgewater: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Dee Dee Bridgewater
May 27, 1950
Memphis, Tennessee, US
76 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Dee Dee Bridgewater?
Dee Dee Bridgewater is an American jazz singer and actress known for her fearless re-envisioning of jazz classics. Her work consistently puts a unique spin on musical standards.
She burst into the public eye in 1975, earning a Tony Award for her dynamic portrayal of Glinda the Good Witch in the Broadway musical The Wiz. This breakthrough performance cemented her status as a versatile and compelling stage presence.
Early Life and Education
A passion for jazz blossomed in Memphis, Tennessee, where Denise Eileen Garrett was born. Her father, Matthew Garrett, a jazz trumpeter and teacher, provided early musical exposure.
Bridgewater later studied at Michigan State University and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, even touring the Soviet Union with the school’s jazz band, showcasing her vocal talent from a young age.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Dee Dee Bridgewater’s personal journey, including marriages to Cecil Bridgewater, Gilbert Moses, and Jean-Marie Durand. She is currently single.
Bridgewater shares three children: Tulani Bridgewater with Cecil, China Moses with Gilbert, and Gabriel Durand with Jean-Marie, with whom she maintains co-parenting relationships.
Career Highlights
Dee Dee Bridgewater launched her professional journey with the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra, performing with jazz legends like Dizzy Gillespie. She later captivated Broadway audiences, winning a Tony Award in 1975 for her role as Glinda in The Wiz.
Beyond her performances, Bridgewater champions humanitarian causes as a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization. She also hosted the long-running radio program JazzSet with Dee Dee Bridgewater, bringing jazz to wider audiences.
Her distinguished career has also been recognized with multiple honors, including a 2017 NEA Jazz Masters Award and a 2018 Doris Duke Performing Artist Award, affirming her lasting influence.
Signature Quote
“I like musicians who look at the public. You have to bring the music to the largest number. Otherwise, we’ll stay in the clubs. Jazz must be accessible to everyone.”
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