Hey Pandas, If You Had All The Money In The World, What Would You Change About Your Life? (Closed)

I’m curious to look at people’s opinions about that.
#1
If you had ALL the money in the world, then nobody else would have any, so there would not be an economy where your money had any value, so…. Probably burn it to stay warm.
#2
I would keep quiet. I’d go on fun vacations, buy a nice house, and do what I wanted to do for a living (work at an animal shelter or be a school counselor) without having to worry about money. Also, I’d get myself a full time live in therapist, and just build a nearby house for them and their family so I can have good mental health.
#3
I would buy my bosses company and fire him then just let the company that fis father built rot to the ground. Then I would start a new company and hire all the employees from this company who were openly against my bosses illegal actions. And I would bay them double what we get now. After that I would live my life doing what I like, like my hobbies. I would help my family and friends and people who deserved help
#4
I would first buy everything I would want and need, then I would donate it to people, if they want it, the ask, and I will give it to them. I ain’t giving it to Elon tho.
#5
I would fix all issues with governments around the world and I would build homes for those in need, I would pay for anything they need, and I would use some of it to move to England to build a better future for everyone. I’m the type of person who is willing to give the shirt off my back to someone who needs it more than I do. I’m extremely kind and compassionate to people who barely have anything.
#6
I would starve a donate a bunch of money to poor people, but also make it so the billionaire get no inheritance.
#7
1. Pay off all my debt
2. Pay off my parents’ debt
3. Pay for my siblings to go to college if they want
4. Marry my boyfriend and travel with him
5. Settle down in a decent house and raise a family
——
6. Go apesh*t and pay for a bunch of people’s stuff Mr. Beast style.
7. Probably find a way to lower the cost of uh… everything? Especially medical needs ffs.
8. Get into cosplay :)
#8
I’d hire people to help with my elderly parents care. I drive 100 miles round trip every day to take care of them.
#9
buy myself a house, furniture, get everything else i want/need, give some money to charity, and save the rest for later
#10
I’d buy a nice house, not too big, put some in a bank, fix the US’s democracy, find a cure for cancer, possibly run for president, then I’d distribute the rest to everyone else equally and make sure nobody accumulated too much money again.
#11
Only the lives of those who don’t have enough, and by that change my life by making me happier
#12
If we’re just going for the ‘unlimited money’ thing, I’d probably make my life comfortable then devote my time to charities and things, donating a billion pounds anonymously to one charity a day until people trace it back to me and start asking questions about where I got all my money from.
If i very literally get all of the money that everyone else had, I’d remove debt, then give everyone over the age of 18 an equal amount of cash. Where they go from there is their own choice. It’s just a fresh start.
#13
Also make space travel safer
#14
If I had all the money in the world, I’d start by distributing it more evenly and make the rich who are most out of touch work the worst jobs under minimum wage conditions and beg for their money back (which has already been distributed, but they don’t know it yet). I would gather fair people to form a really fair government in every country and save enough for myself that I can live a nice quiet life in a beautiful house by the lake devoting myself to writing books because I know that money and power corrupt and I don’t want that fate for myself.
#15
Buy all the worlds insulin and sell it for a super low price
#16
Hmmm…does this mean that I’ll always have all the money, or just all at once? If I got to keep it all, I would encourage everyone in the world to do what they enjoy to survive and make each other’s lives better. Because greed would no longer be a motivator, people might actually stop being jerks to each other…
#17
Honestly, I’d probably get corrupted
#18
I’d evenly distribute the money to everyone in the world and fix the governments of all the countries. After that I’ll buy myself better quality colour pencils, gouache and canvases
#19
Support those in need, finance research for cures and essential centers, and explore the world.
#20
If was something like the absurd billion dollar lotteries that keep popping up lately, I’d give the vast majority of it away immediately, for instance by putting it into a charitable trust that I can’t touch, and then keep a few million for myself and my wife for a comfortable retirement. Not more than $10 million dollars, if even that. It would be great to have everything I need, but it’s not healthy or even right to have everything you want.
