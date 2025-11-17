Hey Pandas, If You Could Time Travel, What Year Would You Be In?

Some say time traveling could be possible, so if it became a reality, what year would you most likely go to? And among what people would you be with?

#1

The 1920s-30s. The jazz age

#2

I’d dress up as an old rich man, then wander around ancient Rome. Or, failing that, don my peplos and set off for sparta

#3

It’s hard to say the exact year, with it being so ancient. I would love to see when the meteors created the mares (seas) on the moon. It is hypothesized that it took place in one event over a short period of time. Can you imagine the view?

#4

hmm… maybe 2014. assuming that my consciousness will be transported to my kid body back then, i would be able to relive my childhood. Since i know everything that happens till now, i could plan my future and see how different it could be.

#5

2022, the year I met my crush so I could see her again. I miss her so much.

#6

To the near future like maybe a few months from now to get the winning lotto numbers. Then go back and win lol. Also to pull a Back to the Future 2 and do sports bets.

#7

I would go back in time, find a T-Rex, make it my child, name it Christopher, bring it back to the current time and ride off into the sunset. Eh maybe not a good idea, according to Jurassic Park…

#8

2020, it was the last decent year for me and memes were actually funny

#9

Man im staying here life isnt perfect but it the only life i have so i better f*****g enjoy it.

#10

1971

#11

2022. So that I can tell my past self to enjoy life, cuz 2023 is as sh*tty as it gets

