Hey Pandas, If You Could Have One Superpower, What Would It Be And What Would You Do With It? (Closed)

You’ve probably heard this question many times but what would you do with your power?

#1

Shapeshifting, for various reasons
– No more dysphoria
– Flying somewhere is probably faster than driving
– I would be really really good at hide and seek because I could turn into an ant and hide in tiny places
– I can veeerrrrryyyy subtly change my face shape, eye color, etc, and see how long it takes people to notice

#2

I would either like shapeshifting or like talking ot plants/contolling them.

Shapeshifting because
– I’m genderfluid, so I can fit my body to look like how I feel
– Come on, flying??
– Maybe I could talk to animals while i’m an animal, that would be fun
– I dunno, I just really wanna be a cat so I can laze around

Talking to plants/controlling plants because
– I love gardening in general
– It’s just a cool powers
– Free ride anywhere, just plant seeds along the way or smth
– Talking to plants, can you imagine how much stuff they’ve seen?
And a bunch of other reasons not here.

#3

I would choose the power to turn into a gigantic, laser-breathing Daikaiju!! Since nothing puts things in perspective better than a giant monster, If I were to attack oil refineries and major polluters, people would race to find a solution.

#4

I would be able to shift into and understand all animals, then I would run away and live in the forest and ocean and wherever I want to.

#5

Break anything into legos, and then build anything out of legos instantly. The legos would just form into whatever it is I want to make
It’s basically matter conversion, but for a kid. I could build a dragon, or a planet, with enough legos. It might even help get things people need, turning harmful drugs into prescription medicine, maybe even clean water. It would be so fun

#6

1st choice: The ability to feel joy all day every day.
2nd choice: The ability to manipulate pain. I would love to be able to remove pain (physical, mental and emotional) from suffering people and store it inside myself like a battery. Without feeling it. That would be a great thing. Also, if I bumped into someone actively evil I might just “gift” them enough pain to slow them down in their nefarious activities. My superhero name might be Agony. But I’m open to suggestions.

#7

I have horrible social anxiety but if i was invisible to people i could go anywhere i want and pet all the dogs without having to interact with any humans 😅

#8

Shapeshifting, but including things like animals and insects :)

