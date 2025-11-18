Hey Pandas, If You Are A Part Of An Older Generation, What Is Something That You Want To Tell Younger Generations? (Closed)

by

I’m all ears!

#1

– Take care of your health early on and don’t stop (also goes for your teeth)

– Enjoy travelling when you’re still fit and healthy (if financially possible). Later on you might have time to do so, but with decreasing health it won’t be the same

– Enjoy the time with your pets. Never think of going for a walk or feeding or anything related as a “duty”. Enjoy these moments. Your pets will be gone one day (except you own a turtle or parrot maybe)

– Enjoy every day. Even when it’s a bad one: Look for something good on that day. There’s always a good thing around. Even if it’s a little thing

– Never leave a person with a fight. If it’s going to school, work or before sleep. Every conversation could be the last one. Make it a good one. Make peace and end with some good words

– Visit your parents / grandparents. Even you might not enjoy the visit or conversation at the moment. But you will miss these days somewhen…

#2

Debt is easy to get into and hard to get out of. Understand the difference between what you need and what you want. You may want the latest Xbox game but you do not need it. Save your money. But it cheap when you can easily afford it. This kind of thinking is super important when you are an adult.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
4 Times General Hospital’s Plot Drew Inspiration From the Real World
3 min read
Apr, 4, 2024
Hey Pandas, What’s The Weather Like Today? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
To Be A Man: My Portrait Series Challenging The Concept of Toxic Masculinity
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Employee Gets Fired By Greedy New Boss, Destroys The Business By Legally Stopping Production
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Use Various Small Surfaces For My Miniature Paintings, And Here Are 27 Of My Best Ones (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Woman Shares How She Saved Her Girlfriend’s Grandma’s Life During Christmas Dinner After She Made Homophobic Remarks At The Table
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.