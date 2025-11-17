Hey Pandas, If You Are A Female Teenager What Are Some Things You Want People To Know About You?

As a female teenager, I’ve been misunderstood and I want to know if there are some pandas out there that feel the same way! :)
#1
I may look happy-go-lucky on the outside but on the inside I’m fighting with myself.
#2
Emotions are weird. They’re a lot. However, that does NOT mean they aren’t valid. Not everything I feel is a result of horomones or my period, and I can be actually angry for good reasons.
#3
We have to deal with a lot (teenagers in general not just girls)
I’ve had to deal with two of my friends telling me they wanted to off themselves when I was 12-13. I had to figure out what to do. My school has a unit on it where they tell us to tell an adult but it isn’t always that simple. When I told my parents about it and said I’m worried because its the weekend and I won’t see my friend for another day or two and they just brushed it off as teenage drama ig. Also the whole be an up-stander not a bystander is also super hard. I once saw a girl in 8th grade start beating up a 6th grader (grabbing her hair pulling her onto the ground etc.) What am I supposed to do about it? Jump in and yell stop like some disney character? She would literally just be me up too. Also periods vary for different ppl. I get back pain and my friend gets cramps. Oh and middle school teachers just kinda don’t let you go to the bathroom which is actually so stupid. Like bro I can’t hold in my period and I don’t command my bodily functions to skip class!?!?
#4
when i say ur pretty im not f*****g lying
#5
Im an afab. The amount of times I look back walking to the park from my house which was like a street away was scary. I looked back one day and a group of guys who NEVER walked that street were there. This was AFTER school. They were being weird so I called someone to let them know what was going on just in case. They didn’t do anything but the fact I felt I had to do that. Or when I went into a Walmart I was walking around with another teen girl. I was out of state so I called a friend not feeling comfortable. This is real.
#6
i dont rlly know. i guess i can think of some. hmmm… here:
1) menstruation is different for everyone. me personally, it hurts really really bad on the first day, and then for the rest of the time its not even rlly there. but it could be different for someone else
2) emotions are complicated. i think thats for everyone, regardless of gender. im not an emotional person(i’m hyperactive, jumpy, fun-loving and happy appearing but also being emotionless at the same time, idk how to describe it) and people take it in the wrong way sometimes.
idk i think thats all from me :D
#7
It would be great if you don’t nitpick everything and just try to be empathetic. There’s a lot going on, and just because we aren’t adults, doesn’t mean we have nothing to stress over. There’s biased teachers, bullies, gossip, huge homework load, lack of sleep, mood swings, self hatred, drama, and parents not taking it seriously
#8
I probably spend an unhealthy amount of time overthinking whether other people think like I do at all. I’m also pretty sure I may have dissociative identity disorder because I just feel like the me in my head doesn’t really connect to the me in the mirror. I think I just need to stop overthinking so much but it’s a bit overwhelming sometimes.
#9
I will go through many phases, you do not have to like them or agree, but just treat me with respect and talk to me about it.
#10
When I’m going through a hard time or just having a bad day, I don’t need people making mean or inappropriate jokes and comments. E.g. Having someone tell me that they’re gonna rape me or someone making jokes about people in my family vaping. This does not help and hurts. Please just be careful with what you say, it can make a big difference.
#11
guys. I’m still allowed to like what I like. We focus way too much on being pretty. Teenage years are for awkward growth spurts and acne not makeup and bleach. I’m still saving money to buy a hamburger plushie. And I might sound like a “not like other girls” but let us be kids
#12
Almost all of us are insecure. Also teenagers are just kids that understand a bit more about the world. We’re still immature, naive, whatever you want to call it. According to some studies by centers for disease control and prevention, teenage girls are also most at risk for suicidal thoughts and behaviors, mental health challenges, and experiences of violence. It’s just hard to be a teenager in general
#13
You can get by me without you hing me it ain’t that hard.
Just because I don’t talk much and blabber annoyingly doesn’t mean I’m a sore loser with no friends.
Ummmmm stop taking my phone away bc without it is be going mentally sane with my stupid family
#14
Just because I’m a teen doesn’t mean I want to date!
#15
Boys looking you over like your something🙄 to eat like come on f**k off
