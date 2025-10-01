Hey Pandas, If Aliens Came Tomorrow, What Human Invention Would You Show?

Humans have created countless inventions that shape our lives in amazing ways. Some are practical, some are revolutionary, and some are simply fascinating. But if aliens suddenly appeared, which invention would best represent us?
#1
Bacon. That is all.
#2
DJT….and I would hope they would take him back with them and probe him and never let him come back to planet Earth again.
#3
Joo Young Oh playing Antonio Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, maybe they would spare us…😊
#4
cheese.
#5
The pop corn machine! And I would serve them a big bowl with lots of butter and salt!
#6
Probably something super incredible that we just created. Maybe either Google’s or Microsoft’s quantum computer would show them that we’re on our way to advancing civilization. Also I might show them a GPU or CPU die plus some close-ups to show how tiny we can make things lol.
#7
Sliced bread. Has there been a better thing since sliced bread?
#8
Well, I would organize a very Finnish day for them and introduce the technology that uses electrical energy to produce bacterial mass from carbon dioxide, which can be used as nutritional protein. Then I would take them to the sauna, whip them with birch branches and give them alcohol to drink. Hopefully I won’t start a war of the worlds or have to dig graves behind the sauna.
#9
surprised no one said this yet. indoor plumbing
#10
Pastel de Nata!
#11
DNA & CRISPR
#12
If aliens arrived tomorrow, I would show them the book as one of humanity’s greatest inventions. Unlike technology that comes and goes, the book represents the preservation of knowledge, wisdom, and culture across generations. Through books, we’ve shared discoveries, recorded history, and passed on values that shape civilizations.
What makes it even more powerful is not just the invention of the book itself, but how it has been used in diverse ways—whether to teach science, philosophy, or even the art of reciting sacred texts with precision. This shows how a timeless invention can adapt and stay relevant in every age.
So, if I had to choose, I’d present the book as a symbol of humanity’s quest for knowledge, communication, and connection—something any intelligent life form could appreciate.
#13
I’d show them our greatest mistake: the mirror. Before we could see ourselves clearly, we judged our appearance from the reactions of our communitiy, and didn’t compare our looks with others. Once we got into the habit of judging our appearance for ourselves, we soon learned to ignore the views of others regarding our character and conduct, and community and society died.
