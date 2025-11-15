Hey Pandas, I Need Your Stories Of Depression Survival (Closed)

I have been suffering from depression, anxiety, and self-harming tendencies for the past year, and am falling behind on schoolwork because of a lack of motivation. I want to know how you survived your mental health issues so I don’t feel like I am a useless person who is lazy and does not work.
#1
I have an anxiety disorder and suffer from all different kinds of anxiety. Panic attacks, irrational fears and thoughts, social anxiety, trouble falling asleep. It makes public places really difficult, especially school. Also, sometimes I will get a sudden panic attack and people don’t understand what is happening to me. I survived by sharing about my problems on BP and adnowladging what my problems were/are
#2
I’d recommend seeking a therapist or talking to a doctor, if possible. You are not useless, and it is okay to feel lazy. You have to take care of yourself, first and foremost. Self-care helps me during difficult times. A few suggestions: take a relaxing bath, eat nourishing foods, get some exercise, spend time in nature, journal, or do something creative to express yourself.
#3
I almost committed suicide but I realized that if I did then my other friends would too and my family would be devastated and I would regret it
#4
I hadn’t been in a ‘good place’ for a while. I was constantly crying, throwing up, sleeping more than enough or not enough, shaking, having horrible thoughts. I lost many friends, family members because I wasn’t up for anything. I did not want to talk, laugh, do activities or socialize. This was because of depression and panic disorder. I believed truly and deeply that there was something wrong with me and that no one wanted me around because I was ‘down’ so often. I wanted it to all end and days passed where I didn’t know if I was breathing or not because of the heaviness and hate I had for myself in my heart. There was one day 3 years ago that would not have been good, but my head kept telling me to “go.” My heart was filled with sadness but my head kept telling me to “go” so I left the woods. I was still sad and upset, and did not know why my body and head were fighting with each other. I made an appointment with my doctor because of my thoughts and mood changes. I had no ride there, maybe a 10-15 minute walk. I almost didn’t want to go because I was so tired and anxious. The last time I heard the voice say “go”, I walked to the doctor’s office. I got medicine and I got advice. I am here today.
#5
I was in my early 20s and just went through a bad breakup. My life was wake up, go to work, come home, then lay on the couch and stare at the ceiling until it was bedtime again.
I’m not sure what changed, but I decided to do something one day. I bought a pair of skis. Then once a week I made myself go skiing. Then I picked up another weekly habit, and another. A few months later I was on the upswing and on my way to feeling better.
#6
For a few months I had depression and anxiety but overcame it later by spending time with people I love.
#7
Give yourself little achievable goals, like have a shower and wash your hair. Make a nutritious meal. Call or text a friend. Little steps. Hope you feel better.
Follow Us