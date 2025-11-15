Hey Pandas, I Just Wanted To Ask, Can I Get Some Prayers For My Uncle? (Closed)

He has recently been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer stage four and the outlook is not great, but I believe that if I can get enough people to pray for him and get him enough support, he will make it through this.
I love your attitude and shall pray for him every evening for the rest of the year. I pray every evening anyway, so I shan’t forget to think about him easily. I wish you, your uncle and the rest of your family all the best.
im so sad, i hope u get trew this, u can have all the love, all of it!
I hope your Uncle is okay, whatever he is going through. God bless him and I hope he makes it through whatever he’s going through right now.
My Uncle once got lung cancer from smoking. I know the feeling. I wish you and your Uncle luck. He’ll make it.
i’ll pray for you uncle and whatever you have problmems with and need a prayer
yes, i really really hope he lives
I don’t believe in god, but I can hope for you.
i will pray for u and your uncle if it the last thing i do
I don’t know your uncle, but I am praying for you and him. He will make it through this because God will be with him.
I am an atheist, but I will give ALL the prayers to him! Just as long as someone prays for my cousin and uncle. They are going through a really rough spot and I think they might need some help. Thx. TwT
i really hope your uncle gets better and i prey for him to get healthy again
I gotchu I’m praying. Also texting the church group chat rn your gonna have all the people in my town behind you in abt an hour. 🥲🫂 I’m sorry. I also recently lost my uncle to pancreatic cancer as well. If he doesn’t make it just know I understand and love you. Don’t cut or kill yourself. I get it. I tried to. Don’t.
I’m an atheist but I like to do witchcraft so I will send him my blessings. I wish your uncle health and happiness. ❤️
