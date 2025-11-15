Hey Pandas, I Just Wanted To Ask, Can I Get Some Prayers For My Uncle? (Closed)

by

He has recently been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer stage four and the outlook is not great, but I believe that if I can get enough people to pray for him and get him enough support, he will make it through this.

#1

I love your attitude and shall pray for him every evening for the rest of the year. I pray every evening anyway, so I shan’t forget to think about him easily. I wish you, your uncle and the rest of your family all the best.

#2

im so sad, i hope u get trew this, u can have all the love, all of it!

#3

I hope your Uncle is okay, whatever he is going through. God bless him and I hope he makes it through whatever he’s going through right now.

#4

My Uncle once got lung cancer from smoking. I know the feeling. I wish you and your Uncle luck. He’ll make it.

#5

i’ll pray for you uncle and whatever you have problmems with and need a prayer

#6

yes, i really really hope he lives

#7

I don’t believe in god, but I can hope for you.

#8

i will pray for u and your uncle if it the last thing i do

#9

I don’t know your uncle, but I am praying for you and him. He will make it through this because God will be with him.

#10

I am an atheist, but I will give ALL the prayers to him! Just as long as someone prays for my cousin and uncle. They are going through a really rough spot and I think they might need some help. Thx. TwT

#11

i really hope your uncle gets better and i prey for him to get healthy again

#12

I gotchu I’m praying. Also texting the church group chat rn your gonna have all the people in my town behind you in abt an hour. 🥲🫂 I’m sorry. I also recently lost my uncle to pancreatic cancer as well. If he doesn’t make it just know I understand and love you. Don’t cut or kill yourself. I get it. I tried to. Don’t.

#13

I’m an atheist but I like to do witchcraft so I will send him my blessings. I wish your uncle health and happiness. ❤️

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
16 Works Of Art That Describe My Simple But Powerful Thoughts
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “The Red Line”
3 min read
May, 5, 2019
7 Hours Of Chalking In 2 Minutes: Chalk Portrait Of John Lennon Time-Lapse
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Netflix God's Favorite Idiot eight more episodes
God’s Favorite Idiot Set for Eight More Episodes
3 min read
Jun, 26, 2022
Why Angela Bassett’s Massive “9-1-1” Deal is a Big Deal
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2021
21 Rare Wild Cat Species You Probably Didn’t Know Exist
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.