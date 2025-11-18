Hey Pandas, I Am New So I Would Like Some Advice As A New Member

Let me know your BP tips and tricks.
#1
Be nice with you comments. If you don’t know anything nice to say, leave it. Only downvote if the content is troublesome, racist, negative etc. Downvotes here are not like regular dislikes. Just 10 downvotes get you banned. The first time, for one day. And then more…and then permanently.
#2
dont try and pick a fight, people tend to prefer wholesome commenters
#3
Welcome to bp! Most of the people I knew here have gone inactive, but Nathaniel and Val are still here, they’re both really nice :) If you see the transphobic troll who keeps coming back, just downvote + report + ignore. Personally I like the comics and community sections but look around and see what you like :)
#4
Hi welcome!!! so happy you joined this wonderful community! everyone here is generally nice and i hope u find a bunch of friends around here! if you see someone being a bit of an a*s, then downvote them and ignore them, because they are only looking for attention. i hope u have fun here!
#5
So, don’t be an idiot. Be nice. remember that some people here have their political opinions, and respect them, even if you disagree with them
#6
If you have to fight, make sure your are fighting the trolls and the haters.
#7
Don’t read the comments on the larger posts, there can be a lot of contention at times. (If you’re anything like me it can make you lose some hope in humanity.) Overall though, most people are friendly, just be careful when you express opinions (mostly political)
#8
There’s supposedly a BP discord server but I dun got the link, but maybe someone whos in it may comment in it, n u might be able to meet the community better
#9
Be open minded. There are many liberal atheists here (while I am MAGA conservative Christan). I don’t expect everyone to agree with my posts but am willing to hear (and consider) what others have to say. Hint: I am 63.
#10
Be positive and uplifting, and don’t downvote too much. Respect other’s opinions and beliefs (unless they harm others). Don’t interact with the trolls too much.
There’s been some transphobic trolls on here recently, so if you want to show your support to trans people, you can put your pronouns in your name, even if you are a cis person, just (she/her) or (he/him) is good. You don’t have to, though.
As you may notice as you start to use the site more, the censoring is really weird lmao.
Anyone can post anything, as you may have noticed, so if you have cool stuff you want to show off, or if you want to ask more questions in the future, go right ahead!
Welcome to BP, I hope you have a great time here :)
#11
Try to read through the posts before you post a comment, many don’t and it just leads to repetitive comments. I just upvote a comment if it is something I would have said myself or I like them. Most of the photos have little or nothing to do with the actual post. MANY of the posts are taken from other places like twitter or Reddit etc. Some folks like to research information (in posts) to add to the comment section AND some do not. Extra info is always appreciated by most. I see a fair number of posts saying “GOOGLE IT” in an unkind manner (troll). Lastly HAVE FUN & ignore the trolls.
