Hey Pandas, How Do You Think The Virus Will End? (Closed)

by

It can be anything. No, wait, it can’t be anything. It’s because as of any post I make, please no NSFW posts. Thanks! And, if you don’t have an answer for this post, please don’t. Just don’t.

#1

I think it will end after most people get their vaccines. The thing is though, it will never stop. It will always be out there, but not many people will be getting it.

#2

I think that everyone would be extremly tired or everyone would be sick.

#3

wen we al ded(what? we has to face da truth and i tink we al gon get it one day so be prepared like scar from lion king)

#4

It won’t.

#5

With everyone coming out pale, bored, sick of zoom, or drunk.

#6

People need to start following rules.

#7

Maybe the way ye olde black death went away.

#8

When rebuplicans stark coming to there senses and wearing masks. (Sorry, it’s the butter truth. If i said this and a republican who does wear a mask shows up, this is not including you!)

#9

when the karens talk to god and say IM SICK AND TIERED OF THE COVID I HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO SAY LET ME SPEEK TO UR MANAGER

