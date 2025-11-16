Hey Pandas, How Do You Think Life Started? (Closed)

Pandas, tell the world and other Pandas about how you think the world started.
#1
I think the evolution way.
#2
Certain chemical conditions made possible for complex molecules to form. Those molecules eventually started being able to self replicate (RNA and DNA). With time they became encased in other molecules and became the first bacteria we know.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abiogenesis
#3
Ik people will downvote me for this. But I’m not forcing any one to agree with me, this is just what I think is true.
I believe God created the universe, that he created light and dark, planets and stars. Then he created the sky and the sea and the land; plants and animals. Then he created mankind in the image of himself.
#4
You see, when a man and a woman fall in love…
#5
It started with a giant space turtle and five elephants but fifth elephant wandered off
#6
By happenstance and the right ‘ingredients’ (hydrogen, oxygen, carbon, and nitrogen).
I think it is fascinating how rare life seems to be (in a planetary sense).
It is absolutely incredible how everything had to line up perfectly to even form a single cell organism.
I believe in the rare earth theory and don’t believe many other planets made it to multicellular life.
#7
I think life started when God spoke it
#8
Genesis
#9
Life didnt exist
Then one day, it got tired of not existing and decided to start existing
#10
Personally, I believe we live in the mind of some type of god. You can’t make something out of nothing as according to the natural laws of the universe, therefore, it wouldn’t make sense that life started on its own.
#11
Life started when I was born… for me, anyway
#12
My friend was an accident..
#13
I am definitely with science on how earth began, but how everything started, I don’t know. I think it just exists and always has. It’s just unexplainable.
