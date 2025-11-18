Hey Pandas, Who Is Your Favorite Fictional Character? (Closed)

I’d like to know your favorite fictional character and why you like them.
#1
Godzilla. Godzilla is a great character! They have so many different iterations its amazing! The variety of what Godzilla is and what he can be (He ranges from an ancient monster mutated by the Hydrogen Bomb tests to an ancient alpha monster who keeps things in check to an interdimensional destruction bringer) is what keeps the franchise running for 69 years! Especially now, with both Toho Co .Ltd n Legendary Studios both producing movies at the same time, along w the short films they have for G-fest, countless IDW comics, Video Games, and fan-content, the King of the Monsters is a timeless character. I also rlly luv when the movies have a message too! In the very first movie, Godzilla is a metaphor for Nuclear Weapons, later on, when they take on a more heroic role in the 60’s n early 70’s, the movies often have an envoirnmental message. In 1984 with Return of Godzilla, the movie is not only an enviornmental message about humanity perverting nature but also a politcal message about tensions. Throughout the rest of the Heisei Series (1984-1995) there are a few envionrmental messages n stuff, In Godzilla Mothra King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack, Godzilla is revived by the collective spirits of WWII victims and deliberately destroys japan because of their role in the war (ofc, it would make more sense then for them to attack Germany, but the movie’s message was about not ignoring Japans past and atrocities in the war), Shin Godzilla represents a disaster, and the movies message is about government inaction. In the film, Godzilla starts off small n vulnerable, but the Government works slowly to kill them. They eventually evolve into a near indestructible form, showing how government inaction can lead to disatrous consequences. Minus One also had a message but im not gonna spoil y’all NEED to watch that movie even if u dont like Godzilla its sooooo good pls pls watch it
#2
Crowley from Good Omens. 🐍
#3
I have many favorites, honestly. My comfort character is Rosemary Walten.
