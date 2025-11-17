Ponder the blending of binary and biology! Explore the implications, benefits, and potential pitfalls of this synergy and share your foresights!
#1
As a four-way intersection with all the lights green.
#2
I consider it to be a bad idea. Movies like The Matrix, Terminator, I, Robot, and M3GAN have taught us how bad it is for machines to be able to think on their own.
Until, we can find a way to stabilize intelligence in people, we shouldn’t go around trying to find it in machines.
#3
Some other internetter stated it best (I’m paraphrasing): “Humans doing the menial, minimum wage work while computers paint and write music is not the future I was envisioning.” This is what happens when the moneymakers drive the technology. I envision a future where the needs of the rich are met by the menial labor of the poor (as it is now, but more so) and their lives enriched by AI, while the poor are increasingly placated and oppressed by it. AI will be used to tap into human psychology and find exactly the right way to sell you the message that you’re better off in your little box than your grandparents were in their nice homes.
Bleak, yeah, but you know…history, repeating patterns, lessons not learned, etc.
#4
I mean, neither of them are actually smart, so I think us gods and other animals are safe.
#5
Words big. Confuse monkey brain
#6
Terminator or Ready Player One
