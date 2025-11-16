Hey Pandas, How Do You Become Better Friends With Someone From The Lgbt Community? (Closed)

I would like to get to know more people from the LGBT community. How do you start a conversation and/or friendship?
Treat them like anyone else, I wouldn’t think there is something special to do. I’ve made LGBT friends the same way I’ve made all other friends. We shared interests and bonded over those interests. Most of the time I wasn’t aware they were LGBT unless they said something.
Just do you. Dont go out of your way to treat anyone any differently from anyone else. (Unless theres a reason not to) You’ll connect with who you connect with. And for those you dont, be just as nice anyway.
Treat them like normal people. Accept who they are. Support their decisions. Don’t argue with them over their pronouns/sexuality/gender. Love them. Just be yourself and treat them like you would your straight friends.
I’m sorry but what in the actual hell. There’s nothing ‘special’ about being LGBTQ+ its not like we are d
doing this ‘friendship’ thing any differently. And saying you want LGBTQ+ friends is extremly rude. Its like you’re trying to pick friends from a ‘category’ because they’re different.
Technically the main thing you have to do is not make the biggest deal out of it, use pronouns correctly and don’t ask questions that invade privacy the same way you would do with a straight person. It’s completely fine to ask normal questions about the queer community like “What does this mean?” Always be there for your friend if they deal with queerphobia, it’s something all of the community has to deal with. If you also want to know different meanings of genders and sexualities https://lgbtqia.fandom.com/wiki/LGBTQIA%2B_Wiki is always a help. 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈
Not sure there’s any ‘difference’ between making friends with an LGBTQ+ person and a cis/hetero person. We’re all just humans, right? Just be nice and act the same as you would with anybody else. I mean, how would you know what somebody’s orientation or pronouns are BEFORE you talked with them anyways? Not like people tattoo it on their forehead. Lol
My best friend of over 20 years is a lesbian and my dad is non-binary. But their gender preference and identity isn’t what’s interesting about them. They’re people! Just talk to them normally
Be a friend
I was wondering if there is an organization where you live that you could join to meet new friends. Friendship is not dependent on the other person’s orientation, but I understand the desire to find people as friends with whom you can share similar experiences. People are generally social creatures.
Talk to them & make friends like you usually make friends. I’m straight & I have several gay friends. We just “clicked”, like one does when you find a friend with the same interests & sense of humor. Instead of focusing on the “gay” element, focus on the “friend” element. Go to a gay bar and hang out. Lots of straight people go to gay bars, because they’re fun!! (The drag shows are Amazing!) Make some new friends there! You can start by saying hello and introducing yourself, and go from there!
Just be friends. Accept them as they are. I’ll still hang out with them at the Bowling Ring down the street. :)
Not sure why you think becoming friends with gay people would be any different from becoming friends with straight people. It’s not like your sexuality has a massive impact on your personality, just treat us the same as anyone else.
Try not to become best friends with them and then fall in love when they obviously don’t like you back. Speaking from experience…
Immediately use They-Them pronouns, and ask what their pronouns are. (Some people are sensitive to mis-gendering)
