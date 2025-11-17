50 Pieces Of ‘Uplifting News’ From 2023 For Those Who Are Fed Up With The Bad News

With so much negativity in the world, every chance to learn something positive can feel like a breath of fresh air. So, today we’d like to delve deeper into the good that has happened over the course of this year and present some noteworthy ‘Uplifting News’ of 2023, as shared by the community titled exactly that.
“A place to read and share positive and uplifting, feel good news stories,” according to their own description, the community has already amassed over 19 million members and has shared countless posts making people’s day a little brighter one story at a time. If you are tired of ‘doomscrolling’ and in need of a little pick me up or simply would like to learn more about the beautiful things happening around the world, scroll down to find them on the list below.
#1
Border Collie ejected from car during Sunday crash found on sheep farm, herding sheep.
#2
An 83-year-old widow was left penniless because her husband only wanted to pass wealth down the male line. A UK court has just awarded her 50% of the full estate.
#3
New state law prevents animal abuse offenders from owning pets.
#4
Ohio voters enshrine abortion access in constitution in latest statewide win for reproductive rights.
#5
Brazilian President Lula recognizes 6 new indigenous territories stretching 620,000 hectares, banning mining and restricting farming within them
#6
Abandoned dog seen wandering Detroit streets with stuffed toy rescued, now receiving care.
#7
Top British universities offer Afghan women free courses until Taliban lift learning ban.
#8
Utah legislature unanimously passes ban on LGBTQ conversion therapy.
#9
Carmakers like VW are bringing back buttons because drivers loathe all the touch screens.
#10
Scarborough, Yorkshire, cancelled their New Year’s fireworks so that Thor, the Arctic Walrus, could continue to sleep in the harbour. Chris Cook, from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue said that the creature needs to rest and recuperate before he continues his journey.
#11
A door at a Swedish library was accidentally left open — 446 people came in, borrowed 245 books. Every single one was returned.
#12
Promising pill completely eliminates cancer in 18 leukaemia patients.
#13
Michael Jordan donates $10,000,000 to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday. It is the largest donation ever received from an individual in the organization’s 43-year history.
#14
Fungi discovered that can eat plastic in just 140 days.
#15
Minnesota House passes “universal” school meals, providing free breakfast, lunch to students.
#16
Brazil launches first anti-deforestation raids under Lula bid to protect Amazon.
#17
The first vaccine for honeybees could save billions of bees.
#18
Nobel Prize goes to scientists behind mRNA Covid vaccines.
#19
First Navajo woman becomes Speaker of the Navajo Nation Council.
#20
Australia’s new $5 banknote will feature Indigenous history instead of King Charles.
#21
OnlyFans star earning £100k a month starts ‘affordable housing scheme’ for UK families.
#22
Meta is now banned from using personal data for advertising in the EU.
#23
A man from Arizona found the author of the famous “Rainbow Bridge” poem. Her name is Edna Clyne-Rekhy, an 82-year-old Scottish artist who wrote the poem 60 years ago in honor of her dog Major.
#24
Biden restores protections to Alaska’s Tongass National Forest.
#25
Woman who was walking to work because her car was broken finds $14k in a bag and turns it in to police, who return it to newlyweds who lost it. Crowdfund for a new car up to $14k so far.
#26
US Farmers win right to repair John Deere equipment.
#27
Girl with deadly inherited condition is cured with gene therapy on NHS.
#28
Biden orders 20-year ban on oil, gas drilling around tribal site in New Mexico.
#29
Anonymous man in US walked into Turkish embassy and donated $30 million to quake victims, Pakistani PM says.
#30
New York man who broke into a school to shelter more than 20 people from deadly blizzard is awarded Super Bowl tickets by the Buffalo Bills.
#31
US cancer death rate falls 33% since 1991.
#32
Companies can no longer silence laid-off employees in exchange for severance.
#33
Brendan Fraser wins Academy Award for best actor for ‘The Whale’.
#34
The first US commercial plant has started to pull carbon from the air. It’s able to suck out 1,000 tons annually and plans to expand.
#35
Gov. Whitmer signs bill expanding Michigan civil rights law to include LGBTQ protections.
#36
Delaware bans smoking in vehicles with children.
#37
World’s first whole eye and partial face transplant gives Arkansas man new hope.
#38
Taylor Swift gives bonuses totaling over $55 million to every person working on a massive Eras tour.
#39
Transgender health care is now protected in Minnesota.
#40
Remote workers report saving $5,000 to $10,000 a year.
#41
US renames five places that used a racist slur for Native Americans.
#42
Domino’s Pizza are sending free pizzas to the aid stations for all Icelanders who have been evacuated from Grindavik this week due to the imminent eruption.
#43
Butler University creates 2-year debt-free college degree to help underserved students.
#44
Biden signs bill to ease costs for prisoner calls to family.
#45
The FTC wants to ban companies from telling their employees they can’t work for competitors — and says it’ll help workers make $300 billion more a year.
#46
Washington D.C.’s free bus bill becomes law as zero-fare transit systems take off.
#47
A 59-year-old man bought his first pool table after a $2.9 million lottery win. Now, he’s representing England in the sport.
#48
Michigan just passed one of the country’s most ambitious clean energy bills | The state’s legislature passed bills that aim to accelerate the energy transition — including a mandate for 100% carbon-free power by 2040.
#49
The UK has made gigabit internet a legal requirement for new homes.
#50
Australia offers all of Tuvalu climate visa in the event of emergencies.
