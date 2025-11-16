Hey Pandas, How Do I Befriend This Guy At My School? (Closed)

by

So I’m known as this quiet and shy kid in the class. However, there is this guy I want to be friends with, but we barely know each other. So how do I do it? Help me please!

#1

Say hi to him, first. Tell him his sweater is nice, choice of comic books is cool, any compliment
is okay. Anything to get him to talk to you is a great job. Good luck!

#2

Just go up too him and say hi.
Or just pass him a note that says “be my friend 😡” or something funny

#3

Maybe figure out if you have any interests in common so it would be easier to start a conversation.

#4

This can be a tough one, especially if you’re quiet and shy. But because you decided to ask on here for help, I’m thinking you might be more like I was. You’re quiet and shy unless/until you want something, so it motivates you.

What do you already know about this guy? What is it about him that drew your attention to him and makes you want to be his friend? That’s your foundation.

Is it how he acts? How he dresses? Something else?

If you could give us more information about this guy, we could help better. In the meantime though, get over your 1st hurdle. Go up to him, say hi, and officially introduce yourself. Sure, you both might know who each other is, but there’s nothing better than a 1 on 1 introduction.

“Hey [his name here], I’m [your name here]. I know we’re in class together and we haven’t really talked, but I’ve noticed you for awhile. [Mention something here that you know about him or that happened recently]. Do you want to hang out and talk sometime?”

