Hey Pandas, How Did You Meet Your Current Significant Other? (Closed)

Let us know how you met your current (or ex) significant other.
#1
I actually met mine seven years ago at a hockey game! Our parents had the tickets next to each other, so we became friends, before not seeing each other for a couple years due to COVID/ticket changes. Reconnected with each other November 2021, and started dating June 2022!
#2
Um fortnite weirdly enough just playing dous paired me with them and we became friends to the point where we still friends though we broke up a short while back
#3
Well, I have to give credit to Facebook Dating. I dated a guy for 7 years and we split up. I stayed unattached for nearly 2 years and decided it was time to put myself out there again. It didn’t take long till he found me. Turns out he had just moved to the next town over from Florida and was like 7 miles away. And just like the song says, “But I carry this feeling, when you walked into my house, that you won’t be walking out the door.” Now we’re both in Florida, helping family and our island community recover from hurricane Ian. No more shoveling snow or freezing cold temperatures, and no heating bill.
#4
Met a friend in school who added me to a WhatsApp group chat with their best friend. She became friends with me and added me to a different gc with ANOTHER PERSON who I was close friends with but not too close to anymore and *he* introduced me to my current bf
#5
We were doing school over zoom. We were put in the same breakout room, and we got chatting about Supernatural. We started hanging out, and a few months later started dating. We’re still together over a year later and happy as can be! I love them with all my heart.
#6
i don’t have a current one (yet heheh) but i met this person on the app picsart last year and we became really good friends and just talked through the comments all the time, and i messaged them on pinterest too. then we zoomed once all night and it was amazing and a few weeks later on june 4th i asked them to date me and they said yes and we dated for a month but their mom found out they were gay and we were never able to talk except maybe once a week on pinterest when they had their computer. but i broke up with them on july 4th, right before i went to camp and i’ve been single since. oh and then a week later my parents searched my phone and found out everything :) and i just got my phone back a few weeks ago lol. funnily enough my ex has the same name as my current crush…
#7
I didn’t
#8
Dating site
