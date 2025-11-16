50 Of The Best And Funniest Pet Revenge Examples

They say revenge is best served cold, but it’s also best served by someone who knows us very well. And who knows us better than our beloved fur babies? 

We love our pets unconditionally and work hard to give them the best lives possible, spoiling them with delicious treats, long walks and the most comfortable beds. But just like any child who’s been denied dessert or bitter ex-romantic partner, our pets are capable of plotting devious acts of revenge upon us. From destroying furniture to going potty where they know they shouldn’t, we’ve gathered some of the coldest examples of animal revenge down below, as well as an interview with Dr. Megan E. Maxwell, PhD, a Board Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist .

Be sure to upvote the photos you can’t help but laugh at and those that feature animals you find particularly brilliant, and allow this list to serve as a reminder that your precious pet is capable of being extremely petty. So the next time Spot begs for a treat or demands you let him outside after midnight, don’t be surprised if he retaliates when you say no. You’ve been warned…

#1 Man Kicks A Stray Dog, So The Dog Exacts Instant Revenge

#2 My Cat Couldn’t Get To His Litter Box Because The Toilet Door Was Forgotten Closed At Night, So He Spilt The Litter Bag Himself And Pooped On It

Image source: 8080x

#3 My Mother Refused To Get Out Of Bed At 3:37 Am When I Asked For Treats, So I Climbed Up Her Bedroom Door And Got Stuck

I serenaded her with the song of my people until I was rescued.

Image source: kayleaux

#4 He’s On A Diet. It’s Not Going Great

Image source: pickles-and-mayo

#5 That’s What You Get For Leaving Your Dog In The Car

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Princess Pamela Knocked Over Two Plants… All Because I Didn’t Feed Her The Moment I Came Home From Work

Image source: chezaraez

#7 The Brown One Always Bullies The Orange One. He Finally Got Revenge

Image source: tfisher257

#8 Locked My Cat In The Bathroom While I Made A Meal Because He Was Annoying. Revenge Was Had

Image source: GreyGhostPhoto

#9 This Is Whisper. Whisper Frequently Sneaks Outside, Then Gets Angry When We Don’t Immediately Notice Her Absence, She Licks The Windows And Screams

Image source: bittergemini

#10 The Cat Was Mad We Weren’t Home To Feed Her Dinner, And Got Back At Us By Ripping Apart A Pack Of Bagels And Taking A Tiny Bite Out Of Each One

Image source: sufficiently_sp00ked

#11 Cats Always Know

Image source: gavinfree

#12 It’s Time For Revenge

Image source: anya_anchan

#13 I Didn’t Let My Cat Go Outside For A Day So He Just Broke The Cat Door. I Found Him In The Garden Looking Very Smug

Image source: 9thart

#14 Payback For Buying Cheap Cat Food

Image source: allouttaupvotes

#15 My Cat Bites My Dad Whenever He’s Paying Attention To My Mom And Not Him

Image source: EUOS_the_cat

#16 I Told Her Off For Sitting On The Work Surface So She Did This

Image source: katyw99

#17 The Birds Had Their Revenge

Image source: bigmnkynts

#18 I Wouldn’t Get Up At 6:00 Am To Feed Him So He Dragged This Bag Of Treats Into The Bathroom And Tore It Open. Merry Christmas

Image source: Jtrev16

#19 A Month Later, Tabby Got His Revenge

Image source: TepidPaella

#20 When You Go To The Bar And Return 2 Hours Past Your Cat’s Dinner Time

Image source: work_constantly

#21 Chester Is Getting Revenge For All The Times Cinnamon Has Sat On Him

Image source: emosonglyric

#22 “Put Them On A Raw Meat Diet!” They Said… This Carb-Craving Criminal Pulled The Bagels Out Of The Cupboard

Image source: BrentTse

#23 This Is Bruce. Bruce Attacked His Automatic Feeder And Then When It Would Not Feed Him, He Decided That My Bread Was Gonna Get It

Image source: art-ho-vangogh

#24 Maggie Saw Her Moment For Revenge And Stole The Cat’s Bed

Image source: girlwithbangs

#25 When Breakfast Is At 7:00 But It’s 7:02 And You Still Haven’t Been Fed

Image source: DukeFerdinandMaria

#26 I Was Playing Video Games Instead Of Petting Him. I Deserved To Be Bitten For That

Image source: Suihime

#27 Stealing The iPad Is Payback For Putting Her In The Cone Of Shame

Image source: plantpredator

#28 Breakfast Was Late

Image source: Stinky_Cat_Toes

#29 He Is Ignoring Me Because I Wouldn’t Let Him Eat The Diarrhea-Causing Cactus

Image source: curryp4n

#30 I Pushed Her Off My Lap Because Hey, I Like “Some” Privacy In The Bathroom

Image source: lilia_z

#31 Fat Cat Traps Yellow Lab In The Corner And Refuses To Let Him Leave Because He Drank From The Cat’s Water Bowl

Image source: bloodwolfhorrer

#32 The Grey Cat Was On Top Of The Black One A Few Years Ago And Now The New Kitty Is Getting Revenge By Doing The Same To The Grey One

Image source: BGarma

#33 This Is What Happens At 2 Am If You Forget To Give My Great Dane Pup All 4 Of Her Bedtime Chew Toys

She’s lucky she’s adorable because she’s definitely a jerk. Had to share after seeing the lab that did the same thing.

Image source: twistednwarped

#34 Someone Was Mad That She Couldn’t Fit In The Kitty Tent

Image source: New_Satisfaction_300

#35 Darth Meow’s Evil Revenge After Being Locked In The Bathroom So We Could Eat In Peace

Image source: Marlasirenea

#36 Cheech Lets You Know He Is Ready For Food By Knocking Books Off If The Bookshelf At 3 Am. This Is Him Showing No Shame In His Mess

Image source: bonlow87

#37 Sweet Sweet Revenge

Image source: Siphion

#38 Revenge For The Stolen Dog Bed

Image source: ktrainz

#39 Dear Mom, Remember All Those “Adorable” Outfits? Let’s See You Buy More Now. Love, Finn

Image source: finnegan_the_fantastic

#40 When The Big Cat Dewey Was A Kitten, He Used To Bother All The Cats, Payback Served Well

Image source: Evilelfqueen

#41 Shredder’s Revenge

Image source: Direct_Tower5556

#42 Left The Planter On The Spot Where He Usually Sits. No Basil For Me, I Guess

Image source: tobacctracks

#43 I Left For One Night

Image source: Nikea_and_Moo

#44 Revenge Of The Conehead

Image source: reddit.com

#45 My Husband Didn’t Give Him Enough Attention This Morning. After Snuggling Him For 20 Minutes

Image source: Sallyanonymous

#46 Dallas Wanted Me To Know Who’s Boss Because I Wouldn’t Give Her More Food When She Finished Her Bowl

Image source: radbrad777

#47 My Dog Got A Bath Today. So He Stole My Blanket As Payback

Image source: zebrasanddogs

#48 Pickles Throws A Temper Tantrum Anytime We Don’t Let Him Outside

Image source: ECCE_M0N0

#49 Friend Stayed Out Late Last Night. Her Dog Was Lonely

Image source: SharkRancher

#50 Trio Of Magpie Bullies Learning There Are Consequences To Being Jerks To Cats

Image source: reddit.com

