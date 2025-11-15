Hey Pandas, How Can I Make Me Like Myself? (Closed)

I don’t like how I look, how I act, what I say. How can I like who I am? Even my own family doesn’t like me and makes me feel like I suck.
Y don’t u like those things about yourself. I don’t know what u look like but I bet u are much better looking than u give yourself credit for. And u are a amazing person there’s nothing wrong with how u are
What helped me when I was in a really bad place was to realize that I will have to live my whole life with myself. So I became someone who I would love and care for. I’m still on that journey, I don’t think it will ever end. But I have moved forward a lot.
I distanced myself from toxic people who made me feel bad, started dressing the way I always wanted to (second-hand shops are your best friends.) I stopped saying mean things to myself and instead started saying nice ones. Also, I was just myself. No masks, no pretend to fit in and be liked (if it doesn’t feel natural at first – fake it till you make it.) Then I found people who actually liked me for me.
Love comes from within, not from outside. It sounds super cliche but it’s true from my experience.
Spend time with yourself. Do activities that you love by yourself. Travel alone, go hiking alone, eat sumptuous meals alone, create art alone, read interesting books alone. Avoid numbing and distracting yourself with screens and social media. Spend time thinking about what you are thinking about and getting to know yourself. Your likes, your interests, your hobbies, your talents. What makes you joyful? What makes you sad? What motivates you? What is interesting about you? What is unexpected about you? Lastly, journal. It’s an excellent way to organize your thoughts and focus your thinking. Write down the things about yourself that you really like. With time, that list will grow.
U are beautiful and amazing no matter what. There’s no reason not to like your self 🥺
This is different for many people. I’m not fully aware how I came to like myself but I can tell you it takes time. I had a lot of time on my hands during covid and spent some of that time judging myself, questioning myself, and what not. I can’t exactly tell you how to like yourself but I found doing things I liked helpful. Take up some hobbies, or if it’s bad get a therapist. There’s no specific way to like yourself. I’m sure you’re a great person and have amazing qualities that you don’t give yourself credit for.
Lots of subliminals, meditation, spirituality, and manifestation.
We have many negatives but there are some positives also focus on those they r beautiful
Ok this isn’t advice but a fact: you are 20% more attractive than you see yourself! This fact helps me and I hope this knowledge helps you!
Well, this is what I would do. I would react the way I feel like I should react and see the type of clothes that would fit with me (even if it doesn’t fit with you but you like it, you can still wear it). It will be hard to find yourself, but a lot of people have achieved this goal and I know you can too :)
Realize the world doesn’t revolve around you AND people will treat you how you treat yourself.
