Hey Pandas, How Are You Doing Today?

by

☆:.｡.o(≧▽≦)o.｡.:☆

#1

Great!!
Just got out of toxic relationship and not even sad about it. I also started talking to an old friend from grade school that I was BEST friends with but then moved. And had my current bestie over yesterday

#2

I just placed my wedding photo on my desk and I am happy as a duckling.

#3

Mehh. Life’s good ish, I mean my parents are nice and love me a lot but I’m trans (not supported until I’m older, found out the hard way) and have to pretend I’m a girl all freaking summer and I’m thinking of coming out and being like you can’t do anything abt it becuase I’ve cried too many times about gender dysphoria. I just wish I was a cis guy so bad that there aren’t even words ik to express my frustration and utter disparity.

#4

I’m laying in bed at 11am. My life is full of naps now.

#5

I am sick but other than that I am pretty good

#6

Pretty good. How are you?

#7

Fairly ok, mood’s fine

#8

Took a vacation day today and spent the day with my husband and my dog, alternating between naps and watching movies. So my day was great!

#9

I’ve been trapped in a car, driving to South Carolina from Michigan, forEVER. My brother discovered he has horrible motion sickness, and has puked three times. I’m not feeling well myself – I think I ate expired cheese. I’m sad because I’m missing my bestie’s birthday, but I can’t skip to be with her since this is a family vacay. But looking forward to our fun vacation!

#10

Definitely a lot of fun. I’m on vacation now as I write this, and today we went to Chicago, went on a bus tour, went to the aquarium, and ate Gino’s East. Veery exhausting ngl.

#11

I mean today’s been alright. There’s an underlying worry I’ve been pushing down all day that makes my stomach not feel great bud I’ve gotten to read a lot and I’ve been fairly happy. However (here comes the elephant in the room that only I knew was here) I had surgery on Monday so I’m but feeling all that great physically and I’m hating pills even more than usual. Honestly, reading this I’m a little surprised I’m in a fairly good mood.

#12

um ,had a panic attack today ,so FUN

#13

It’s c**p. I admit I am a scaredy cat at the dentist and guess where I went today. Yeah. Am still grouchy and in pain but trying to be a good sport!

