Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Come Across Something Resembling A Face And Taken A Pic? (Closed)

by

I’d be happy to see a few!

#1 I Felt Watched By A Tree

#2 Mother Nature ❤️

#3 Unamused Onion

#4 Face In The Smoke Looking Towards The Window

#5 Met This Guy On The Playground.

#6 Opened Our Ice Cream And Found A Smiley Face Inside

#7 It Looks Like They’re Saying “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”.

#8 Baboon Face

#9 Nom Nom

#10 Not The Friendliest Guy I Ever Met, But Then I Was The One Trespassing On His Territory!

#11 Ca Redwoods Troll

#12 Happy Little Water Ring

#13 My Daughter’s Belly Button Has A Grumpy Old Lady In It!

#14 Shadow Image On My Wall When I Lit The Candle. Maybe It’s My Imagination But I See A Bearded Angel!

#15 Coffee Cup Left A Mark After Moving. Kinda Looks Like Wilson!

#16 Googlie Eyes

#17 My Beer Was Trying To Tell Me Something…👀

#18 Sunset Through Two Trees Reflected In A Church Window

#19 A Mans Face In This Driftwood I Photographed At Night.

#20 :d

#21 Met This Guy At The Beach The Other Day…next Thing I Know He’s Moved In With Me!

#22 My Hand Cream Was Smiling At Me

#23 Old Fence Face.

#24 Bearded Ponytail Man In Our Spackled Brick Wall

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
