Artist Turns Logos Of Famous Brands Into Weapons, And The Result Is Dangerously Awesome

It’s no secret that people love carrying famous logos around on their clothes, shoes, bags, and more. But what if those corporate symbols we all know and love came in a shinier, more lethal handheld form?

New York-based artist Tom Galle is well-known for his interpretive, boundary-pushing art, and he’s continuing his creative commentary on pop culture with his latest project, Corp Gear. The edgy undertaking sees him turning some of the most prevalent brand logos into sleek pieces of weaponry, including knives, brass knuckles, and even throwing stars.

Are they meant to symbolize how big brands are making us divide and fight each other? Who knows. What is for sure, though, is that these babies look cool enough to be action movie props. Scroll down to see Corp Gear for yourself, and be sure to check out more work from this world-renowned artist in the links provided.

More info: Official Website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr (h/t: DesignTaxi)

McDonalds Brass Knuckles

Nike Knife

Facebook Crowbar

Mercedes Ninja Star

