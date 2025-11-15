Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Been Bullied? (Closed)

I have noticed that some people on here are being a little rude and I would like it to stop so my question is… Have you ever been bullied? If so tell us how you felt about it. Hopefully, people who are being rude to other people will read this and will realize how they can make people feel. right now there are not too many people doing this but just that few can turn others bad and soon it will be much more than just a few. Thank You all for reading this and keep up the good work!
#1
yes for three fricken years straight by an annoying kid who behaves like a two year old i was scared to even leave the house
#2
oh god. you asked for it. 1st grade I was bullied by my crush and his friends. Second grade they continued to bully me and a new kid moved who also decided to bully me. She threw ice, pencils, stole my stuff, and tripped me. 3rd grade same ppl bullied me, and I nearly failed 3rd grade bc I was so stressed and depressed. (wow I rhymed) 4th grade it still continued but the whole class joined in on it, same with 5th. 6th they all were in different classes, but I was majorly bullied during choir, and I made some friends who turned out to be toxic. 7th grade was a s**t year. My gf was nearly raped, I nearly died at the hands of the almost rapist (I cang spell) my toxic friends outed me to my school and parents (which caused more bulling), I overdosed twice, diagnosed with anxiety depression and diabeties, one of my friends tried to kill me purposely, another committed suicide, (okey this is turning into a vent sorry) I was sexually harrased during F*****G HEALTH WHEN WE WERE LEARNUNG ABOUT SEXUAL HARRASMENT and my gf got diagnosed with anorexia and I haven’t seen her for 2 years. 8th grade I had no friends, but I was mostly left alone except during choir where I was also sexually harrased (with words) and my choir teacher hated me. Now I’m in higher classes so I don’t even have to see all those s**t bags anymore. I do suffer from a bit of trauma, but not serious, and terrible anxiety from what happened.
#3
Yes. There was this group of boys in elementary school that were such *@*s to me. And ONLY me. Everyone else seemed to get along with them. So I told my mom, and she helped me switch schools. After a long terrible year of third grade, I NEVER saw them again.
#4
Yeah, I have. There’s this group of boys who are always making fun of my ugliness and they, for some reason just hate me.
#5
Kind of. Not like the typical bullying where people insult you or hurt you, more like manipulation. I think that I was in second grade and this fourth grade girl started sitting with me on the bus. She convinced me to sneak candy for her and promised to give me something in return, which she never did. She then convinced me that she was pregnant and I came home to my mom saying that she was going to call me when the baby came and that she told me how people got pregnant. (Luckily she didn’t go into much detail) Finally she convinced me to pee in the bus by saying that she did (she went to the back and spilled water on the floor). I was saved on that occasion by my bus stop. Needless to say I didn’t ride the bus for a long while.
#6
Honestly, I wasn’t bullied but a friend was. So pretty much what happened is that a friend had just been bullied, to the point of tears. My best friend got mad at me for smiling, and another kid said that it might be for a different reason. I was not smiling. Or at least I didn’t know I was smiling, and if I was it was unintentional. Good thing we are still friends. We made up.
#7
Yes. It was indirect bullying, just small things like putting tape in my hair, stealing my books, stealing a notebook I used as a journal, stealing my pens. And while that doesn’t seem indirect, I use that term because I have no clue who was doing it all. I think it was a group of students, to be honest, but still have no idea. School wasn’t fun for me at all.
#8
My whole life I was bullied by lots of kids but now its really only gone down to one person and last year they would lie about me, one of their friends touched my checks, and he would mock me all the time
